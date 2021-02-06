Nokia 5.4 coming soon in India reveals Flipkart teaser page





As you can see on Flipkart’s latest teaser page, Nokia 5.4 will soon be available in India. The company hasn’t yet released an exact Indian launch date, but a report from Gizmochina reports that Nokia 5.4 will be available in India on February 10. Both phones may be available on the same day.

Both Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 are already available on the European market. Nokia 5.4 is available with a starting price of 189 rupees. This is about 16,900 rupees. However, the price of this device is expected to be less than 15,000 in India. Nokiapoweruser suggests that Nokia 3.4 will be priced at Rs 11,999 in the Indian market. For the same price, users are reported to get a base 3GB RAM variant. It was launched in the European market for 159 euros (about 13,700 rupees).

Nokia 5.4 specifications

Nokia 5.4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, which also powers the recently launched Poco M3 phones. Nokia 5.4 will be available on Android 10, and the company has announced that it will get Android 11. The Finnish smartphone company has promised two years of OS updates and three years of monthly security updates on this device. On the front, the Nokia 5.4 has a punched 16MP front camera. On the back is a circular camera module design that houses a quad camera setup. The primary cameras are 48MP, 5MP ultra wide camera, 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor.

In the video department, the device has a cinema mode and shoots video at 24fps in 21: 9 cinematic format. It can go up to 60fps. It also provides video OZO spatial audio and wind noise cancellation. It is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, like its predecessor. The phone does not have fast charging support. However, an 18W charger is included. On the back, Nokia has added a fingerprint scanner under the camera module. There is also a dedicated button to call the Google Assistant.

Nokia 3.4 specifications

In the European market, Nokia 3.4 is equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 460 processor, an entry-level chip. Backed up by up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 6.39-inch HD + punchhole display, an 8MP selfie shooter, and a 4,000mAh battery that supports Type-C USB. There is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13MP camera, a 2MP sensor and a 5MP camera. The budget device supports dual SIM nano slots, microSD support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

