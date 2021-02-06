OMA Master Plans for Science and Technology Future City in Chengdu





After winning an international design competition, Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan, China, continues to expand in a new science- and technology-oriented future city where OMA and GMP master the plan.

Chengdu Future Science and Technology City is 1.77 square miles, spanning six discreet purpose-driven clusters, providing offices, housing, laboratories, cultural and institutional space, etc., so the city is probably a good term to use. is. Area adjacent to Tianfu International Airport.

Tianfu International Airport, which is scheduled to open later this year, is expected to be the second largest airport in Chengdu and the third largest airport in China after Beijing and Shanghai International Airports (travel returns to pre-pandemic levels). Assuming). Therefore, according to an OMA press release, a new carless campus aimed at spurring Chengdu’s innovation industry will be directed to connect the new airport at the northwestern site with the existing aviation university.

According to OMA, the Innovation Campus follows the natural terrain of the hills, with winding valleys that fix the project and connect the International Education Park to the new Futian station.

The six clusters of the new Chengdu Future City delineate the functions of education, housing and science while preserving existing terrain and ecosystem sites. (Courtesy: OMA)

The six clusters include: Educational clusters on the northwestern site with tower walls, including dormitories, and the aforementioned Civil Aviation College. A laboratory cluster built in a wetland. There is a pentagonal ecology center on the edge facing the airport, running the length of the educational cluster. A living cluster that includes abundant housing. Market cluster. There is a huge grid-type complex, with retail stores and public programming on the ground floor, and offices and residences above it. Public transport-oriented public clusters incorporate new science and technology parks into existing water bodies and feature large circular transportation hubs that connect all modes of transportation on campus. It sits on a hill and features five new office buildings that surround a central bureaucratic block. Wetland and forest incubators will also prominently appear in government clusters, according to OMA.

OMA begins its first phase with a master plan for a 4.9 million square foot international educational park to the west. According to the company, the park includes several university dormitories, public programs, national laboratories, and innovation offices. At the same time, GMP will begin work on a public transport oriented development project to the southeastern site. This will facilitate high-density development around public transport hubs, in this case the new high-tech Fukuda station.

On the OMA side, the project team is led by partner Chris van Duijn, associate Ravi Kamisetti, and project architect John Thurtle. Estimated budgets and schedules for completion have not yet been announced.

