Nevada is considering getting tech companies to build their own communities





Written by Ryan Johnston February 5, 2021 | STATESCOOP

If the planned law reaches Governor Steve Sisolax’s desk this year, tech companies can form their own local government in Nevada.

According to a bill obtained in this week’s Las Vegas Review-Journal, state legislators will soon approve the creation of a vast land innovation zone owned by companies specializing in emerging technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence. I plan to vote. , Biometrics, self-driving cars, and connected infrastructure, among other traditional services provided by the government, have virtually the same authority as the county government to impose taxes and form school districts and judicial courts. I have.

According to the bill, companies wishing to create their own innovation zone own at least 50,000 acres of adjacent unmanned land in a single county, initially spending $ 250 million and at least $ 1 billion within the zone. You need to make a plan to invest in. The first 10 years after approval. Ultimately, each zone is run by a board of three, one of which is appointed by the governor and the other two are selected by the entity applying to create the zone. The board, like any other Nevada county, can hire and pay civil servants such as school board members and justice of the peace, collect and impose taxes, and establish a licensing committee.

In a state speech last month, Sisorak first mentioned the concept of an “innovation zone” as a way to create jobs, especially in growing technology areas, without spending taxpayers’ money. The bill describes these zones as alternatives to local governments that help promote economic development rather than the current structure of city government. Sisorak’s office refused to provide more information about the bill currently in circulation.

“The Governor is looking forward to releasing more information about the Innovation Zone and other items from the state speech in the future. At this time, the Governor’s Office has not submitted a request for a draft bill related to this initiative. So I’m not commenting on any language at this time, “a spokesman for the Governor’s Office told State Scoop in an email.

But the idea dates back at least 2018, when a company called Blockchains LLC, founded by crypto enthusiast Jeremy Berns, bought 67,000 acres east of Reno to build a community running on distributed ledger technology. Was announced. Sisorak picked out Burns in his speech last month.

Nevada’s economy, which relies heavily on tourism, is one of the hardest hits by the pandemic as visits to Las Vegas have been depleted for months.

However, Nevada County officials told the review journal that they were skeptical of the zone, based on what they had heard so far. “The jury is still considering whether it’s positive or negative,” Lance Gilman, commissioner of Story County, home of the Dream Community in Burns, east of Reno, told the review journal.

