Fixed Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Mod to save custom PC user vulnerabilities





Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 for PC users fixes a critical vulnerability related to the installation of custom save files and mods. The company recently warned players not to install mods due to this issue, but it is now fixed. Developer CD Projekt Red released a mod support tool for Cyberpunk 2077 last month. The change log states that the hotfix addresses this vulnerability that may have been used as part of remote code execution. Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 is available for download by all PC users.

CD Projekt has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC via the game’s official Twitter handle and official blog. In addition to mods and custom save file vulnerabilities, this update also fixes a buffer overrun issue. The change log also describes the removal / replacement of non-ASLR DLLs.

A few days ago, Cyberpunk 2077 warned users about a vulnerability in an external DLL file that a hacker could use to execute code on their system. At the time, the company said it would release a fix, but until then it was advised to refrain from using files of unknown source. This issue surfaced just days after the introduction of official modification support for Cyberpunk 2077 to allow players to customize and personalize their gameplay experience.

Update 1.12 is the latest in a series of fixes released for Cyberpunk 2077 since its release in December 2020.

The patch 1.1 version update, released last month to fix some issues in both the PC and console versions, also introduced a bug that broke the game it fixed.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been severely criticized for being buggy in the past. Marcin Iwinski, co-founder of CD Projekt, posted an apology video about game performance issues.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]





