



Preface

Are you spending a lot of time on your computer? Are you frustrated or have vision problems? The eyes are one of the most delicate and important parts of the body. Computer vision syndrome is increasing as the use of digital devices such as mobiles, laptops and computers grows. Working long hours on digital platforms has caused a variety of medical conditions, one of which is computer vision syndrome.

One of the ominous rings that can cause severe tension, itching and even dry red eyes is detrimental to vision. This is known as digital eye strain. According to the Vision Council, about 59% of people who use digital devices on a daily basis face symptoms of computer eye strain.

While trying to protect your eyes from computer vision syndrome, it is also important to know the symptoms and causes.

Causes of computer vision syndrome

The problem of computer vision syndrome has increased very frequently over the last few decades. Digital eye strain is common to both children and adults as the use of digital platforms in their daily work increases.

The most common causes of computer vision syndrome are:

Poor lighting in the room or workplace

High glare from digital screen

Inappropriate distance from the screen

Wrong sitting

View the screen from the wrong angle

Uncorrected vision problems

Lack of staring or blinking

Combine the above at the same time

Symptoms of computer vision syndrome

There are many causes for digital eye strain, but knowledge of the symptoms is just as important to ensure that the same diagnosis is recognized. It is important to know the symptoms, as most of the causes are associated with lack of proper vision.

The most common symptoms are:

Eye tension

Blurred or double vision

Itchy eyes, itchy eyes

Eye discomfort

Red eye and malaise

headache

Neck and shoulder pain

The severity of the symptoms is directly related to the times and other underlying eye problems. Prolonged or improper alignment on a working computer or while working online can exacerbate these symptoms and adversely affect your health.

Who is at high risk for computer vision syndrome?

You may have blurred vision or eye tension, but are you at risk of developing computer vision syndrome? There are several categories of people at high risk for computer eye vision syndrome. they are:

People linking to digital services

Someone who works on a computer for several hours every day

People with eye problems like vision problems

Wrong posture or angle while working

Use a glass pair that is not suitable for your computer

Lack of breaks during work

Use a high glare screen while working

Treatment of computer vision syndrome

Digital devices are easy to use and reduce the burden. However, the continued and long-term use of digital devices causes eye-related problems. Although this problem is completely cured, it is important to treat Computer Aicardi Syndrome to prevent the situation from getting worse.

Treatments for this syndrome are related to protecting the eyes from computer vision syndrome. The most common are:

Eye examination

Regular and timely eye examinations can help identify warning signs before they develop. Helps prevent the possibility of developing computer vision syndrome. People with frequent use of digital and computer screens should have regular eye examinations within a minimum of 3 months to discuss preventive strategies.

Proper lighting

Excessively bright light can strain your eyes. The light can come from the outside or the inside, but you can reduce the light by using window blinds or curtains and installing a low-intensity light bulb in your workplace.

Reduction of glare

Reflections from the screen can be frustrating while working. Anti-glare screen protectors can be used to paint nearby walls with a matte finish to reduce glare and reduce strain. Anti-reflective (AR) coating reduces glare and reflections during work.

Better display screen

Upgrading your computer’s display screen by changing the screen to a wider display and the latest high-definition screen technology that is easier to see will help you avoid computer vision syndrome.

Flashes more often

Blinking during work is important to moisturize the eyes and avoid the symptoms of dry eye fatigue. Blinking while working reduces the strain on your eyes and reduces discomfort. In addition, eye drops can help reduce the likelihood of dryness and subsequent computer vision syndrome.

Use 20-20-20 rules

The best exercise for the eyes is to follow the rules of 20-20-20. It not only reduces fatigue, but also helps with better focusing. The idea of ​​the rule is to work for 20 minutes from a distance of 20 feet and look away from 20 seconds every 20 minutes. Applying this rule frequently can help relax your eyes.

Proper intake of nutrition and water

Nutrition and water are the best remedies for all kinds of illnesses. Good nutrition and proper hydration can help relax the body and eyes. Dehydration can cause dry eye, but proper fluid intake reduces fatigue and promotes good vision.

Reset the display system

The idea here is to tweak an existing computer screen. Set the brightness, text size, contrast, and color temperature to a calm combination to reduce eye strain. Contrasting the perfect strike of high dullness and brightness is the key to having the most effective display system while working or even entertaining.

Change workstation and sitting style

Changing workstations and sitting is one of the best ways to combat computer vision syndrome. Setting the right distance and angle to reduce physical fatigue and provide eye coordination during work can help combat computer vision syndrome. A 20-foot distance from the computer and a 10-15 degree angle screen make it comfortable on the neck and shoulders for long hours of work.

Get computer glasses

I forgot to say the important thing, but the idea here is to contact a doctor. Reducing your eye exposure to harmful rays on your computer screen Obtaining computer glasses can reduce your risk of computer visual syndrome. Wearing eyeglasses or contact lenses while working on your computer for extended periods of time can help you be safe from the negative effects of computer rays and reduce the chance of computer vision syndrome.

Computer eye syndrome can still occur even after protective measures have been taken. It is advisable to visit an ophthalmologist who can check and suggest appropriate eye drops to treat the syndrome in these situations. Regular prescriptions include medications for the treatment of increased tear production and allergies.

Conclusion

The vast majority of people rely on computers and various other digital devices for their work. As the use of computers increases, so does the potential for digital eye strain. Computer vision syndrome can be harmful to the eyes over a long period of time. Proper eye care can prevent pain, redness, dryness, vision loss, diplopia, and other head and neck sprains.

Protecting the eyes from computer vision syndrome will follow the main strategy of preventing it in the first place. Having a better working environment and regular eye rest are the best ways to prevent and treat digital eye strain. Always contact your healthcare provider if irritation or blurring persists for an extended period of time. With proper care, you can protect your eyes from computer vision syndrome.

Laila Azzahra is a professional writer and blogger who loves to write about technology, business, entertainment, science and health.

