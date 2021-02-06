Windows Server 2008 Jan 2021 Free Download





Windows Server 2008 January 2021 Free Download Latest OEM RTM version. It is a fully bootable Windows Server 2008 January 2021 ISO image.

Windows Server Overview

Windows Server 2008 January 2021 is an impressive server operating system developed by Microsoft as part of the Windows NT family of operating systems. It has been equipped with some new features like System Insight which will bring native predictive analytics capabilities to Windows Server. It’s got some very notable networking features like it got better IP address management plus it got some new DNS functionality and better integration between DNS, DHCP and IPAddress Management. You can also download Windows 10 Enterprise JAN 2021.

Windows Server 2008 January 2021 includes some pre-installed applications such as Internet Explorer 11, .Net Framework 4.8, DirectX End-User Runtime, and many security updates and optimization. It also includes 10.0 diagnostic and recovery tools, additional CD-ROM drives, USB3.x and nVME drives in boot.wim also included. It contains the on-demand Server Core application compatibility feature which will improve the application compatibility of the Windows Server Core installation option by including a subset of the binaries and components of Windows Server with the desktop experience without adding the Windows Server Desktop Experience graphical environment itself. You can also download Windows 7 SP1 AIO 11in2 January 2021.

Windows Server Features

Below are some noticeable features which you’ll experience after Windows Server free download.

Simple and easy to use, advanced server management features, support for network tools and features, new DNS functions and better integration, diagnostic and recovery tool, CD-ROM drives, USB 3.x support and more, intuitive and modern user interface.

Windows Server Technical Setup Details Full Software Name: Windows Server 2008 January 2021 Setup File Name: SRV2008.R2SP1.ENU.JAN2021.iso Full Setup Size: 4.3GB Setup Type: Offline Installer / Standalone Full Setup Compatibility Architecture: 64 Bit ( x64) Last version added on: 05 Feb 2021 Developers: Home

System requirements for Windows Server

Before you start Windows Server free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Memory (RAM): 1 GB of RAM required Hard Disk Space: 5 GB of free space required Processor: Intel Dual Core processor or latest Windows Server Free Download

Click on below button to start Windows Server Download. This is a complete offline installer and standalone setup and installation program for Windows Server. This will be compatible with 64-bit Windows.

Password 123 This post was last updated on: February 5, 2021





