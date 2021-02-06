Insurance Innovation: How tech leaders are re-strategy after the outbreak of Covid.





An exclusive article shared with the Elets News Network (ENN), Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Suresh Suresh Sankaranarayanan, Chief Technology Officer, has an experience of how the sudden outbreak of a pandemic has affected the lives and lives of millions of people around the world, and what technology plays a role in. Sharing. Leaders can play to ensure operational facilitation by re-strategy the action plan.

A few days ago I read an interesting message forwarded on Whatsapp. One of the advantages of Coronavirus when it comes to submitting a performance evaluation form for 2020 is the fact that Coronavirus was responsible for global digital transformation and rapid digital-oriented tracking. is that true? As many CEOs and CXOs have hoped, the pandemic has progressed rapidly within six months. So what have we learned here for all of us?

The biggest point for me is that I always have to be prepared for the future. What has worked for years can change overnight. One day, does anyone think that the world is suddenly at a loss and everyone is trapped in their own space without physical interaction with others? Or do you work so long because of the comfort of your home? But when that time came, we did, and many of us continue to do so. Now we all know that work at home is here to stay somehow. As an organization, we are aware of this and are looking to harness the power of technology and the reach of the Internet to make it easier and more efficient.

Whether it’s sales, customer service, or complaints, we’ve successfully developed and deployed digital platforms and technologies to reach and serve our customers without interruption. From research to onboarding, providing a full-cycle claim experience for your purchase can be processed digitally. For example, today our surveyors can evaluate and resolve vehicle claims entirely digitally. Similarly, features such as co-browsing help contact center personnel guide customers in stages online to meet their requirements. Most of our front-end units can sit digitally in a comfortable place at home and issue policies. The general insurance industry is renowned for its paper-based business, and the pandemic has changed this forever. The traditional fence sitter, who was wary of digitization, has converted. Investing in digital and technology remains a focus for everyone, without exception.

Innovation can’t be more focused than it is now. Innovation is a specialty in its own right, covering all areas such as product innovation, process innovation, pricing and distribution innovation. Brands and companies that focus on clear innovation will survive. For example, working and staying at home has significantly reduced the frequency of daily commuting. Is there an opportunity for insurance companies here to innovate product prices?

Technology-enabled solutions, such as pay-as-you-go products, are increasingly being adopted, and insurers may launch more such products. Another area that has received a lot of attention is the space for preventive health and wellness. The pandemic teaches us the importance of health and we are more aware and aware than ever before. With some background to this, health insurance as a category showed growth of over 10% * in the first 6 months, but car insurance has not. This growing awareness and demand, coupled with the availability of digital platforms, has led to a surge in remote counseling not only in healthcare, but also in wellness spaces such as online yoga lessons, training and nutrition counseling. Health insurance policies and digitally delivered customers who bundle all of this with the best can be game changers.

Similarly, the customer experience can play a bigger role than ever for the general insurance industry. Let’s explain this through an example. While buying your favorite shoes and fashionable new phones online on your favorite e-com portal, there is a lot of excitement about attributes such as product, look and color. It doesn’t have that excitement while buying insurance policies. There is almost no product differentiation and dullness increases. And if it were to be sold remotely, the problem would be even more pronounced. Therefore, building an unforgettable digital experience through the platform can be a great help in delivering an incredible customer experience. The power of 3V voice, video, and language can increase adoption. This is especially true if insurance companies are considering going beyond traditional markets to reach first-time insurers in the Indian countryside. Websites and apps will be multilingual, as will interactive voice response systems. It may not be long before web browsers track your location and move to use cases that serve content in your native language.

What the pandemic has done is unprecedented, affecting the lives and livelihoods of millions of people around the world. Companies and industries have disappeared or transformed. General insurance growth is flat, but there are some green shoots. This is a great opportunity to see this as an opportunity to prepare for the future, continually innovate, invest in futurist technologies and platforms, and drive the growth of the industry to serve more people. What we have gained as an industry should not be ceded.

We wish you a healthy and safe New Year.

* Source: Segment-wise Business Numbers, September 2020, Non-life Insurance Council.

Disclaimer: The views expressed by the author are personal, not company views.

Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Co. Created by Suresh Suresh Sankaranarayanan, Chief Technology Officer of

