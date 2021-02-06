Total War: Warhammer III-Who is Cathay?





Cathay will appear in Total War: Warhammer III. Here’s some of what we know about this mysterious and powerful empire and how they play in-game.

Total War: Warhammer III was officially announced a few days ago in a great movie trailer. There was a lot of disassembly, including bullying at the end of the trailer that revealed Grand Cathay on the map. An official FAQ thread published around the same time confirmed that Cathay will be available with the release of Total War: Warhammer. But who are Cathay and why are they so exciting that they become part of the game?

First, be aware that Cathay has never actually received a tabletop model or military book from the Games Workshop, despite having such a rich presence in Easternland folklore. Is important. For this reason, many fans of the Warhammer Fantasy and The Total War: Warhammer series believed that Creative Assembly would never bring Cathay to the game. But these allegations are now proven to be wrong-so what can people expect from this new faction?

A small exchange that Cathay made with the Old World shows that Cathay is an incredibly wealthy and powerful empire with enormous and diverse military power. This military force is certainly needed, as it is threatened not only by the chaotic wilderness of the north, but also by the Hobgoblins and the Japanese Empire. In addition to standard Cathay warriors, stone statues of semi-intelligent ogres, dragons, clay automata, and even giant creatures are said to fight on Cathay’s side.

Gunpowder is not only known within Cathay, but also dark magic, high magic, and astronomical magic. In short, Total War: Warhammerplayerscan expects to combine magic and technology with the power and courage of Cathay warriors to wield different and powerful troops of all kinds in the military. Flying creatures such as mounts, dragons, and kill-ins can also play a big role in legendary road upgrades. This is needed for the hordes of chaos revealed in the announcement trailer.

Looking beyond the military side of Cathay to a wider society, there are many metropolises and monasteries throughout Cathay. Wei God (or Wei God) is the home of the throne of the dragon and the capital of the Cathay Empire, which is rumored to be perhaps the largest city in the world, based on the stories of travelers traveling to and from the Old World. Follow the dangerous Silk Road to Cathay. Monasteries and philosophies also seem to play an important role in Cathay society, with various orders of monks who are said to have incredible power.

The Great Bastion is another very important landmark. Adjacent to the northern end of Cathay, it is a towering fortress wall that keeps the raiders of Kugan and Chaos warriors away. Several times in Cathay’s history, the Great Fortress has been breached and has always had a devastating effect on the empire. Philosophy, monks, military excellence, and huge walls all seem to indicate that the ancient Chinese dynasty was the inspiration for the Cathay Empire, and dark magic and high magic are also called yin and yang.

Employees at Games Workshop said they were creating “a new race never seen before …” in a video talking about the design process of Cathay and other unexplored factions in the game. Said. Approach the Cathay hierarchy that people do not expect. From this, it can be inferred that all-new units, buildings and game mechanics will appear in the 3rd Total War: Warhammer through a very exciting Cathay faction.

However, that point on the hierarchy is more interesting. People don’t know what that means, but some suggest that a real dragon might make up the top of the Cathay hierarchy. Perhaps the dragon emperor is not a human infiltrated with a dragon, but a dragon with intelligence and control. Other theories include the Esin clan Scavenger, who has historically been closely associated with the Cathay Empire. It could also be a whole new racial or hierarchical system in the world of Warhammer fantasy.

In any case, Cathay players can expect a wider variety of factions than other game factions. If dwarves rely heavily on ranged weapons and thick armor, elves rely heavily on magic, scavengers on plans, poisons and machines, and tomb kings on creatures and giant statues, Cathay almost all of these. Will bring a rounded mixture of, making them a very exciting and powerful outlook.

