My opinion: Malaysia’s path to seizing the wave of innovation





In 2020, the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which facilitates minimization of interactions and increased physical distance, was extraordinary. But at the same time, the development of the technology industry was tremendous.

Exponential growth in technology has disrupted traditional industries at an ever-accelerating pace. In addition, the pandemic has basically made these changes super-fast. We have never had the opportunity to rewrite the entire sector, redefine the issues we address, and reinvent the solution. There is an urgent need to create a resilient local industry to ensure that businesses survive whatever happens and continue to support the country’s growth.

It is important for Malaysia to accelerate its innovation capabilities in order to remain competitive in a world at the forefront of super-connectivity. Advanced technologies such as semiconductors and sensors have brought digitization to our doorsteps, allowing information to be transmitted at the speed of light. Digitization has also increased automation, especially for activities that involve significant time, high risk, and complexity.

Countries pursuing a strong growth trajectory may be based on different economic models. For example, countries may embark on high-tech models, financial hub models, or resource-based models to achieve varying degrees of success.

Malaysia’s aspirations are leaning towards the progress of the high-tech nation, so one should choose to invest in high-tech, high-value, technology-based comprehensive economic activity. This will bring about rapid development through a strong science and technology foundation. This is the case for countries such as South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan. The resulting ecosystem is an ecosystem of government and private sector participation in human resource development and development, encouraging R & D and investment in start-ups, dynamic marketing and commercialization, and strong governance. ..

For both national security interests and commercial purposes, this pursuit leads to Malaysia’s technical sovereignty. Building a Malaysia-based tech giant requires integrated effort and careful preparation. Deep technical acquisition will determine whether Malaysia will join the ranks of developed countries or remain a middle-income developing country. The first step towards this goal is to seize the innovation opportunity in front of us.

Malaysian general enabler

There are ample opportunities for the country to grow further through innovation. For example, local value-added content accounts for only 44% of Malaysia’s Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (E & E) exports, while China accounts for 70% and Indonesia accounts for 68%.

In the E & E sector, electronics and semiconductors are recognized as common enablers in all potential growth areas of technology and industry. The backbone and backend of adoption throughout the digitization process, which appears to be in the electronics and semiconductor industries, has sparked a well-known tech war between two giant tech nations, China and the United States.

Semiconductors, which contain up to 30 billion transistors, are new electrical and electronic devices that power deep technology. Over the past few months, there has been a competition for deep tech semiconductor techno nationalists between the United States and China. Malaysia, which will account for 2.3% of the world market share and more than 50% of E & E exports in 2019, is already participating in the semiconductor competition.

Unfortunately, due to lack of financial resources, it remains at the bottom of the value chain. As a result, it was not possible to move as quickly as in developed countries such as South Korea and Taiwan.But to improve our position, Malaysia can join the ecosystem beyond Moore and leverage and increase diversity.

Value chain. The importance of semiconductors cannot be overemphasized as it enables advances in key technology applications, including communications, computing, healthcare, defense systems, transportation, clean energy and countless other applications.

How will this new focus affect Malaysia’s existing value chain? Founded in 1984, the National Center for Applied R & D, Mimos Bhd, is a country-leading provider of information and communication technology (ICT), industrial electronics technology, and nanosemiconductor technology. We pursue the discoveries that underlie microelectronics and ICT, and pursue the key elements of digitization and automation.

In 2005, Mimos Mandate was renewed as the National R & D Center for State-of-the-art Frontier Technology. The government’s commitment to semiconductors is reflected in its investment in experimental and manufacturing efforts, which is equivalent to RM81 billion, a 6.3% contribution to GDP, and 560,000 employees in 2019. Semiconductor maker Sil Terra Malaysia Sdn Bhd is one example of a country-leading company. Entry into chip manufacturing, which is an essential element of the digital lifestyle.

Another area of ​​note is the mining and disposal of rare earth elements (REEs), which are central to many political, policy and environmental debates. From semiconductors to chips to hard disk drives, speakers and magnets for turbines, REE is an integral component of all electronic products. Given the strategic position of Malaysia’s middle-class value chain in the REE industry, more evidence-based and sustainable policy initiatives need to be pursued to position the country’s most valuable downstream sector for REE.

Other areas of great potential are artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain. In the security and industry sectors, the integration of these advanced technologies provides real-time automation to protect against extreme vulnerabilities.

National policy on science, technology and innovation

On December 2, 2020, the National Policy on Science and Technology Innovation, or DSTIN 2021-2030, was launched by the Minister of Science and Technology Innovation. DSTIN 2021-2030 is in direct alignment with Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

DSTIN 2021-2030 provides a catalyst for Malaysia to move from a technology consumer to a technology producer and leap into the status of a high-tech nation. Technological development helps improve quality of life, maximize economic potential, embrace sustainability, protect nature and the environment, increase productivity and develop human resources for the future. I will.

Automation and the application of advanced technology will minimize reliance on foreign workers and increase productivity through the application of new skill sets. In addition, DSTIN 2021-2030 will spearhead Malaysia’s journey to embrace the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and digitization, in parallel with these technological developments.

DSTIN 2021-2030 strives to improve governance and ecosystems through the establishment of technology commercialization and research management institutions for integrated grant management. Similarly, enhanced research, development, commercialization and innovation at DSTIN 2021-2030 will increase the allocation of experimental production to at least 50% of total research funding by 2025. This represents 2.5% of total domestic spending on research and development (GERD). ) Of developed countries.

This policy will also see better tax incentives for private sector research conducted by the government to ensure a significant increase in private sector research participation. Most importantly, the development and growth of science, technology, engineering, mathematics (STEM) and high-tech skills will ensure sufficient talent for the development of emerging technology industries and emerging companies.

Early success

The early success of the policy is already clear. For example, an initiative led by the National Technology and Innovation Sandbox of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) has successfully tested the use of drones in aerial application of fertilizers at federal land development plantations. Dependence on foreign labor.

In addition, the application of precision agriculture will improve agricultural economics and help resolve Malaysia’s food security concerns in the long run. The use of drones for this purpose has been extended to fertilizer application to paddy fields and pepper farms. This is a common task done by foreign workers.

By closing the circular economy loop and collaborating with the United Nations SDGs, companies cultivated by the Malaysian Industrial Government High Technology Group will be able to produce a variety of biodegradable packaging for food, medical and industrial products made from agricultural biomass for the international market. Manufactures products. The program has worked closely with local farmers’ associations to increase both farmers’ income and environmental appreciation.

Another Mosti initiative is working on the safety and protection of personnel at the Covid-19 Quarantine Center using service robots. These robots deliver food and medicine to patients at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park Seldan and the Quarantine Center of Malaysian National University Kevansan Hospital, prevent the transmission of illness, and protect medical service personnel and front liners. Robots also collect used personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of infection for healthcare professionals and hygiene service providers.

Conclusion

The long-term plan is involved in the mitigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, and DSTIN 2021-2030 will be important in taking Malaysia to the next level. This can only happen if we seize the innovation opportunity in front of us to avoid the ever-increasing pace of turmoil.

Covid-19 is accelerating the process of turmoil with technology, and Malaysia needs to respond by accelerating its innovative ability to remain competitive. Common enablers such as the semiconductor and REE industries will be the key to becoming a high-tech nation.

New national policies that plan steps to grow Malaysia’s science, technology and innovation sectors have paved the way for us to secure our future through innovation.

Datuk Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir is the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

