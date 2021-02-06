Bolton couple reunited 12 months apart for a pandemic





Telegraph

Israel faces the potential for war crimes as the ICC determines that it has jurisdiction over the occupied territories.

The International Criminal Court on Friday night has decided to have jurisdiction over Palestinian territory in a groundbreaking decision that opens the door to war crimes investigations against Israeli soldiers. After months of deliberation, a senior judge, referring to Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, announced that the court had jurisdiction over “the territory occupied by Israel since 1967.” This decision could also lead to the investigation of alleged crimes committed by Palestinian terrorists such as the Islamic group Hamas. The ruling is a blow to the Israeli government, and the courts insist that it has no jurisdiction because the Palestinian Territory is not a sovereign state. However, this was a major coup for Palestinian leaders and led an international campaign calling for investigations into Israeli soldiers, especially war crimes allegedly committed in Gaza since 2014. Judges said their decision was based on the jurisdiction of the court’s founding documents, such as the Rome Statute, and claimed that it was not part of an attempt to rebrand Palestinian territory as a state. The move to investigate alleged war crimes in the Palestinian Territory was brought about last year by Fatou Bensouda, the court’s chief prosecutor, who said there was a “reasonable basis” for initiating legal proceedings. .. She then asked the ICC judge to determine if the situation was under court jurisdiction before a formal investigation began. On Friday, the judge ruled in her favor. Ms. Bensuda has become a controversial figure in Israel because she is recognized as a relentless pursuit of suspected war crimes in the Israeli Defense Forces. Most Israeli citizens are in the military and feel personally targeted by war crimes investigation campaigns. Israeli media has branded a Gambian-born prosecutor as the number one public enemy of the country, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu once accused her of pure anti-Semitism. Ms. Bensuda violently denies allegations of anti-Semitism and insists that the court pursue its work with maximum independence, objectivity, impartiality and professional integrity. Human rights groups and Palestinians have said that international proceedings have long been postponed, especially over the 2014 Gaza War, which killed more than 1,400 Palestinian citizens, according to the United Nations. In response to Friday’s news, Netanyahu accused the ICC of acting like a “political organization” rather than a “judiciary,” arguing that the decision undermines “the right of democracy to protect itself from terrorism.” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said, “The ICC does not have jurisdiction over Palestinian proceedings. Israel is a powerful democracy with an independent and effective legal system that is deeply respected around the world. It’s a country. ” While rewarding Palestinian terrorism, Palestinian authorities will refuse to return to direct negotiations with Israel, further polarization the two sides. The US State Department supported Netanyahu last night and warned of “serious concerns.” In a statement, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the decision as “a historic day of the principle of accountability.” Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Steier said it was a “victory of justice.” For the blood of mankind, truth, justice, the value of freedom, and the victims and their families. Hamas official Sami Abu Zuri described the decision as an “important developer.” A pment that contributes to the protection of the Palestinian people. “

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos