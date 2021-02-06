Nokia 5.4 teased Flipkart and hinted at launch in India | Technology News





New Delhi: Nokia launched 5.4 in the European market in December 2020. Nokia 5.4 has been teased on the popular e-commerce website Flipkart before it officially launched in India.

Nokia hasn’t disclosed the exact date of the smartphone’s launch, but it will be available with Nokia 3.4.

Don’t miss learning and exploring new things with Nokia 3.4. # AddNewToYou. Stay tuned for # Nokia3dot4pic.twitter.com / DMDGvLmUhd

Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 5, 2021

HMD Global is rumored to release Nokia 5.4 on Wednesday (February 10th). Nokia 5.4 is a low-priced product in the mid-range smartphone category. Flipkart’s landing page shows smartphone design and more beautiful details.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications:

Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD + screen with a resolution of 1600×720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20: 9. The front camera is housed in a punch hole in the upper left corner of the screen.

Nokia 5.4 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 662 chipset with an octa-core CPU connected to an Adreno 610 GPU. The phone has 4GB / 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of memory storage. Users have the option of expanding their memory up to 521GB using an external memory card.

Nokia 5.4 works on standard out-of-the-box Android 10. The phone has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the back.

Nokia 5.4 has a quad camera setup on the back. The main camera is a 48MP with f / 1.8 aperture, an 8MP super wide-angle sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The camera can record 4K video at 30fps. On the front is a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The phone has a 4000mAh battery that supports a charging speed of 10W. Nokia has released 5.4 in two colors, including Polar Night and Polar Dusk.

The Nokia 5.4 is priced at € 189 (Rs 17,000) for the European market. Nokia is expected to offer smartphones at lower prices in the Indian market.







