Nevada’s proposal will force tech companies to create local governments





According to the draft proposal, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak will introduce a law that allows technology companies to set up separate municipalities in Silver.

Sisolak promoted the creation of so-called innovation zones. It is reported to provide a way to strengthen the state’s economy without the need for corporate tax cuts. A draft proposal read by the Las Vegas Review Journal.

The Sisolak bill, with existing municipal models alone, “flexibility and resources to make the state a leader in attracting and retaining new forms and types of businesses and driving economic development of emerging technologies and innovative industries. Is not enough to provide. “

If the bill is passed, large companies in industries such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and renewable resources will have the option of establishing a municipality with the same privileges and responsibilities as the county. The Innovation Zone can clearly form its own county secretary, district prosecutor’s office, sheriff’s office, court system, and school board and collect taxes.

Technology companies wanting to apply for Innovation Zone status need about $ 250 million and plan to invest at least $ 1 billion over the next decade. You will also need at least 78 square miles of land. The application is reportedly processed by the Governor-General of Economic Development, and governance is reportedly taken over by a committee of three with the same roles and powers as the county commissioner.

The design of the proposed framework is similar to the Facebook campus community and Alphabet’s Google campus, but much larger.

Alphabet previously created an innovative development plan to build a community or “smart city” called Keyside in Toronto, but search engine giants have encountered a backlash against privacy concerns, Engadget reports. Did. Ann Cavoukian, the project’s chief expert and consultant, left the project because of concerns about lack of anonymity in data collection.

“I really had a hard time with that,” she told Engadget. “I just couldn’t … I couldn’t live with it.”

A Sisolac spokesperson told the Las Vegas Review Journal that additional details about the idea would be shared at the state address.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Governor’s Office, but did not receive an immediate response.

