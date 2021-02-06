The release of Moto G40 India was announced in February, leaking specifications and rendering of Moto G10 and Moto G30





Motorola is said to be working on multiple mobile phones in the Moto G and Moto E series. The new leak suggests that the company is working on three phones, the G-series Moto G10, Moto G30 and Moto G40. The Moto G40, codenamed Motorola Ibiza, will be available in India in February with 5G support. In the Moto E series, it is reported that a new model called Moto E7 Power has been found on multiple lists.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted that Motorola will launch a new 5G smartphone in India. This could be Motorola Ibiza. Affordable mobile phones may have a 90Hz IPS LCD display. Sharma says the phone is likely to go on sale this month. According to a recent report by the German blog Tecknik News, Motorola Ibiza may be officially launched as the Moto G40. However, Motorola says nothing about future phone launches in the Indian market.

The Motorola Ibiza, also known as the Moto G40, now comes with a new 5G-enabled Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 series SoC, Android 11, triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Separately, Technik News’ Nils Ahrensmeier leaked the rendering and specs of the three rumored Motorola phones (Moto G10, Moto G30, and Moto E7 Power).

Moto G10, also known as Motorola Capri, price, specifications (forecast)

Moto G10 leak rendering suggests that the phone has a waterdrop-style notch, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a quad camera setup on the back. The panel appears to have a textured finish. Codenamed Motorola Capri, it has a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. The phone is expected to have a Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage options may include 64GB and 128GB.

Photo courtesy of: Tecnik News

The Moto G10 features a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and two additional 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors. In advance, the phone is said to have an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It may have a dedicated Google Assistant button, and your smartphone may have a 5,000mAh battery. The price is expected to be 149.99 euros (about 13,100 rupees), with iridescent pearl and aurora gray color options.

Moto G30 price, specifications (forecast)

The Moto G30, codenamed Motorola Capri Plus, is said to have a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. This phone seems to be similar in design to the Moto G10, except for the glossy back panel finish. The Moto G30 is designed to feature a Snapdragon 662SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded using a microSD card.

Photo by: Technik News

The camera setup now includes a 64-megapixel main sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. In advance, the phone is expected to be equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie sensor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. The Moto G30 costs 179.99 euros (about 15,700 rupees) and is reported to have phantom black and pastel sky color options.

Moto E7 power supply specifications (expected)

Finally, Ahrensmeier is leaking details about the Moto E7 Power. MotoE7Power is codenamed “Malta Lite” internally. It features a water-drop style notch display and a matte back panel with a dual camera setup on the back. The leaked rendering suggests a phone rear speaker and fingerprint sensor. The Moto E7 Power may come with a MediaTek P22 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery.

Photo by: Technik News

The phone will be available in 2GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage models. The back camera may have a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It has been reported in advance that the Moto E7 Power has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Phones are now available in digital blue and oxyred color options.

Motorola Athena aka Motorola Defy

There is reportedly another Motorola phone that may be codenamed Motorola Athena or Motorola Defy. The phone was found on the Geekbench Benchmark website to be equipped with Android 10, an unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor codenamed bathena’, and 4GB of RAM. The rumored cell phone has an impressive single-core score of 1,527 points and a multi-core score of 5,727 points. The list was first discovered by MySmartPrice. The report also states that the phone is also listed on the Google Play Console with an HD + (720×1,600 pixel) display, Snapdragon 662 SoC, Adreno 610 GPU, Android 10 software, and 4GB of RAM. The image attached to the list suggests a water drop style notch and a slight chin at the bottom.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

Affiliate links may be generated automatically. See the Ethics Statement for more information.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos