Does HUAWEI admit that Samsung has always been right?





Long before today’s foldable clamshell smartphones, shortly after curved and edge displays, a true breakthrough in mobile technology came true. It’s the first foldable smartphone.

The title is still being contested between HUAWEI and Samsung. The Galaxy Fold was announced just five days before February 20, 2019, as the original Mate X was announced on February 25, 2019. It’s easy to solve by just looking at these dates, but some argue that the title should look like this: The Mate X was the first to feature a 7nm 5G multimode modem chipset, but Fold didn’t have 5G capabilities. Everything was then blurred as the two companies delayed their availability on the market several times to fix the prototype issue. I deviate.

Different approaches

But 5G and 4G / LTE weren’t the only difference between these two innovative products. As you can see, the two companies worked on a foldable design concept with a completely different mindset. While HUAWEI’s approach was to take advantage of the foldable design, the Samsung device was a foldable product.

There were pros and cons to both approaches. However, both companies supported their decision, claiming that their approach was correct.

HUAWEI used only a single display, but it was constantly exposed to the elements, making it more prone to wear. Samsung, on the other hand, avoided this problem by protecting the display by folding it like a book, but had to rely on a second outer display so that it could be used when folded. did.

“There were some solutions, but I canceled. There were three projects at the same time. There was something even better than that and I was killed. That was bad.

[…] Having two screens, a front screen and a back screen, makes the phone feel too heavy. Richard YU, CEO of HUAWEI Consumer BG

The two companies came and went by criticizing the competitor’s approach and praising their company. Like many of the industry’s first and 1.0 versions, neither of the original products was affected by subsequent problems, from cracked displays to giving up hinges, overheating to display protector failures.

heir

It didn’t stop the two giants from improving their offerings, and a year later in 2020, they both launched a successor, claiming to fix many of the previous issues. It was. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 receives a larger external display and an updated interior, while the Mate Xs features updated specs, a new hinge design, and a more durable display.

However, both companies upheld their philosophy, the Mate Xs wasn’t folded yet, and the Z Fold 2 was still folded with an outer display.

Paradigm shift

Fast forward until February 22, 2021. Yes, in the future, HUAWEI will announce the Mate X2. The adoption of the Kirin 9000 chipset is likely to bring the specifications up to date, but most importantly, the Mate X2 is likely to adopt a foldable design. At least, early rumors and leaks seem to suggest.

There is no way around it. The foldable design requires the outer display to be attached to the mobile phone. That is, of course, when you want to be more convenient than a flashy paperweight. Undoubtedly, the added display adds more dollars (RMB) to the already exclusive price tag, but the most notable aspect here is the paradigm shift.

Did HUAWEI need a second generation product to understand that Samsung was always right? Or is it a natural evolution of the product that has improved over time since the original 1.0 version?

epilogue

After all, or at least at the end of this article, it has little to do with who is right or who is wrong. Mankind is making breakthroughs at an ever-faster pace every day. From developing vaccines and treatments to finding what you need to bend, fold, and roll your display, we’ve always tried to improve. No matter how you look at it, the improved product is a new product.

Sure, it can be based on the original product, which is also an evolution of its predecessor, but after all, it’s still a new product. And if someone finds a way to improve a product (such as technology), there is nothing wrong with applying those findings to improving their product. Regardless of how you see it, its humanity as a whole, and evolution, it is the only and only beneficiary of technological evolution. Otherwise, the water would still be driving our car on wooden wheels and the road complaining today would feel much more bumpy.

Welcome to the editor’s desk!

Anton D. Nagy Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As a publishing leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow closer to you. His vision is primarily focused and directed to the audience. Antons’ ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to turn Pocketnow into a reference medium. contact information: [email protected]

