Here’s how to determine the best Google Pixel 5G smartphone to buy:

Q: I have a 5G smartphone ready and I am comparing Google Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5. Is the Pixel 5 worth the difference?

A: As 5G coverage continues to grow, upgrading to phones that offer faster speeds is becoming more attractive.

Today, all major manufacturers offer 5G-enabled smartphones, so the field of choice is very wide.

The Pixel 4a 5G is priced at $ 499 and the Pixel 5 is priced at $ 699, so the features you care about will determine if it’s worth an additional $ 200.

Camera technology

One of the most important features of today’s smartphones is camera technology, and for these two devices, everything is essentially the same.

Both have a 12.2 megapixel (standard), 16 megapixel (ultra-wide) rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Both can shoot 4K video at 30 or 60 frames per second, providing low-light technology and video stabilization with superior night vision AI.

Battery life

Both devices have upgraded battery capacity from previous models and are very similar in size. The battery of the Pixel 4a 5G is 3,800mAh, while the capacity of the Pixel 5 is 4,000mAh.

For comparison, a similar sized iPhone 12 offers only 2,815mAh, but the mAh rating alone does not determine battery life. The size and technology used in the display is also a major factor. The larger the display, the longer it will take to power.

The 4a 5G screen is slightly larger (6.2 inches vs. 6 inches) and the battery is slightly smaller, which can make a slight difference in battery life.

Other differences

Both the storage (128GB) and the processor (Snapdragon 765G) are the same, but the Pixel 5 has more RAM (8GB and 6GB). If you tend to use a lot of apps and data at the same time, additional RAM can be important.

If you haven’t used wireless Bluetooth headphones yet and want to use a traditional wired headset, only the 4a5G has a headphone jack.

The refresh rate of the Pixel 5 display is 90Hz compared to 4a5G at 60Hz, which makes animations and videos smoother. Both have the same resolution (2340 x 1080), but the Pixel 5 has a slightly smaller screen and more pixels per inch, which makes it a bit sharper.

If size and weight are important, the Pixel 5 is a little smaller to hold in your hand and weighs slightly lighter (.6 ounces). Wireless charging is also available only on Pixel 5.

For most users, the Pixel 4a 5G will be one of the best value for mid-priced 5G smartphones at the moment.

A big reason to consider Pixel Phone

Taking lots of photos and videos is a common activity, so they all ended up with the same problem: where to store them all.

Both Apple and Google are offering customers free limited storage in the hope that they will start paying for additional space in the future.

At the moment, Google Pixel owners have access to unlimited high-definition storage via Google Photos, but there are rumors that it may not be the case in future models.

