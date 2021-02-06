Silicon Valley Escape: Stop blaming technology





Many things have been made from “Escape from Silicon Valley”. Traditional wisdom is that the discovery of a viable remotework arrangement during this pandemic has led employers and their employees to flee the Bay Area and reach more affordable destinations. True, but the story remains incomplete. Austin, Texas, for example, is not a particularly cheap housing market.

More importantly, avoid difficult questions. With the choice of policy, we got here. You can change these policies — if you want to do anything other than blame the technology. Technology resentments may cheer as businesses leave, but a year after Bay Area lost 360,000 jobs, we’d better focus on solutions.

For example, applause and evasion politicians blame technology for high housing costs, but the Bay Area is about $ 700,000 per apartment, making it the most expensive place to build a home in the country. Cover the fact that you are there with your finger. With advances in cost savings in the building industry, such as prefabricated construction, microhousing, and communal living, few policy innovations have been seen that disrupt 4L construction costs (litigation, labor, land, and the most sacred sacred cows). Hmm. Local control.

First, proceedings: If the legislature significantly limits the deliberate but often abused project suspension proceedings under the California Environmental Quality Act, urban apartment builders will be delayed by years and millions. You can save the cost of.

Some transactions in the Bay Area have increased delays and costs due to chronic labor shortages and inadequate expansion of the training pipeline, despite hourly wages and allowances exceeding $ 100. .. While increasing housing densities can reduce land costs per unit, suburban cities reduce densities by providing regulatory barriers such as exorbitantly high impact fees and parking requirements. Solutions, such as Senator Scott Weiner’s proposal to densify, attract angry enemies in a loud voice and wobble their knees.

California’s financial system allocates tax revenues to support commercial development and reward cities that discourage housing, but Congress isn’t angry with reforms. These are all “modifiable” policy constraints on housing — if you intend to.

However, not all “Exodus” are due to housing. Consider two companies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Align Technologies. These companies have actually expanded their business in San Jose in recent months, but have relocated their headquarters outside the state. They are paying more to keep highly skilled engineers and software designers in the valley, while lawyers and administrative staff can’t be hired cheaper elsewhere, but California regulations and taxes. Achieves dramatic savings by avoiding.

In other words, regulation and taxes are important. Studies consistently show that California imposes the heaviest regulatory burden on businesses, especially SMEs, in any of the 50 states. The recent dissonance of privacy regulations for large giants has cost all employers $ 55 billion for compliance, while others have seen a surge in Proposal 65 “Shakedown” proceedings. Face

Last year’s ballot box battle over AB5, which tried to recast a gig economy independent contractor as an “employee,” protected on-demand ride-hailing and delivery companies, but freelancers, nonprofits, and all sizes. Companies have overcome occasional conflicts. It confuses the set of exemptions to be followed. In California, regulatory cleansing is needed, starting with the regulatory “pandemic holiday” that is the most damaging to employment.

Then there is the tax. California is consistently ranked as one of the most tax-intensive states. Even at high cost Austin, businesses can save an estimated 20% on operating costs. The answer is neither to offer special grants or tax cuts to tech employers, nor to launch a pure crusade for taxation. Rather, you need to follow the “hole rules”. If you find yourself in a hole, stop digging. As our state suffers from its cruel high unemployment rate, San Francisco voters passed new taxes on three businesses last year alone, and the state legislature collects some more taxes in 2021. Did.

Finally, the tone is important. While other states are enthusiastic about tech employers in the community, California politicians are enthusiastically blaming tech as a “problem” without seeking a solution. One lawmaker’s reaction to Tesla’s objection to public health regulations: “F-Elon Musk.” Musk’s reply: “I received the message.” He and his taxable billions have moved to Texas.

The departure of a few grumpy millionaires will not ruin the Bay Area, but it will make it less attractive to early-stage businesses in our region and the talented entrepreneurs who drive them. .. Innovators have arrived in Silicon Valley due to low barriers to entry, the open source spirit of egalitarianism that welcomes and celebrates immigrants, nerds and eccentrics. Increasingly, we have built financial, regulatory and even cultural barriers to new ambitious things. There’s a lot we have to do to reduce these barriers, but it’s easy to start here. Stop blaming the technology.

Samurai Card is the mayor of San Jose.

