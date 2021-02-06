Is it an autonomous vehicle or an electric vehicle?





The South Korean newspaper Dong-A Ilbo reported that Apple is planning to invest $ 3.6 billion in Kia to boost Kia’s stock price.Video elephant

The long-rumored Apple car may finally come true.

After sputtering under development a few years ago and shutting it down before the light of day, the tech giant’s car project is clearly back on track.

Several outlets, including CNBC and The Wall Street Journal, reported that Apple is discussing a deal to build a car in the United States.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, but the company rarely discusses future products.

Given Apple’s position as the most valuable company in the world, and given its value of about $ 2.3 trillion in the equity market, the new products Apple is pursuing should be taken seriously.

We continue to believe that it’s not about whether Apple will be in the EV race, but about when. Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a research note about electric vehicles.

But assuming that happened, what does the vehicle look like, how much does it cost, and how different is it from other EVs on the market? Try to answer some of the questions below.

No more dinosaurs: Nissan Frontier pickups have been completely redesigned for the first time in 17 years

Consumer Report: These are the 10 most reliable and least reliable 2021 cars, trucks and SUVs.

Will it be an electric car?

Without a doubt. There is essentially no chance that Apple will enter the competitive market for gasoline vehicles. Expect to be a battery-powered electric vehicle.

Given the company’s expertise in battery-powered consumer electronics, it makes sense to try to extend that expertise to the automobile.

Adam Jonas, an analyst at Morgan Stanley, said in a research note that he hopes Apple will introduce battery technology into the car that could change the next level / game.

Please remember. Batteries for automobiles are very different from batteries for home appliances. Don’t leave your laptop in the rain overnight and expect it to work in the morning.

Apple CEO Tim Cook. (Photo: Apple)

What is it called?

OK, speculators seem to think it’s called iCar. But that might be a little too cute for a product you pay tens of thousands of dollars.

Apple’s codename for the car project was Project Titan when it was canceled around 2016 after at least a few years of development.

That’s all we know: the vehicle is not called a Titan. That’s the name of the full-size Nissan pickup truck.

How much will it cost?

Have you heard about cheap Apple products? We didn’t think so. No one offers a price quote for an Apple car, but I don’t even know if it’s a car, SUV, pickup, van, or anything else.

But it’s shocking if it falls below the average price of $ 40,000 new cars sold in the United States in the fourth quarter, according to car research site Edmonds.

Modern E-GMP electric vehicle platforms have the potential to support Apple’s vehicles. (Photo: Hyundai)

Who makes it?

Apple is reportedly in talks with a company that manufactures Hyundai and Kia. The company plans to invest more than $ 3 billion to assemble vehicles at its Georgia plant.

The Southeastern United States is generally dominated by foreign automakers to avoid the possibility of union activity in the Midwest, where the US Automobile Workers’ Union represents hourly workers at General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler. This is the place I went to assemble the vehicle.

According to Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally, another possibility is the involvement of consignment manufacturer Magna International. Magna has experience managing complex vehicle production projects for clients.

Will it be a self-driving car?

All major car makers and many tech companies are working on self-driving cars with some capacity. And analysts said it would be surprising if Apple didn’t do the same.

Don’t expect a handle, Jonas said. We’re having a hard time imagining Apple entering the automotive market with vehicle designs that involve human intervention in the driving process.

He compared an Apple car with a steering wheel to an iPhone with physical buttons and a coiled rubber cord connected to the wall.

However, self-driving cars may introduce a longer time frame due to Apple CEO Tim Cooks’ cautious approach when launching new products, Ives said. Automakers and tech companies have yet to solve the most difficult challenges associated with autonomous driving.

Talking about the deal between Apple and South Korean car maker Hyundai-Kia is getting louder and louder. Will the most valuable companies in the world trigger immediately? (Photo: ablokhin / iStock editorial by Getty Images)

When will you arrive?

At least for a few years. Ives suggested that it might be announced soon in 2024. But is it ready to produce by then? It seems unlikely.

The industry pattern is to announce vehicles that are still far away. Tesla has been in the habit of exposing cars for over two years before they are ready to go on sale. But it’s not surprising to expect Apple to start making reservations as soon as the car is announced.

It usually takes three to five years to design and build a new vehicle from scratch, so 2024 will need to resolve battery production issues and regulatory hurdles, in addition to car production features like Heracles. Keep in mind that it may be.

Why now?

With improved battery technology and advances in self-driving car systems, it’s finally possible to create unconventional vehicles.

However, there is another factor that cannot be ignored. It’s a political environment.

Taking a step back, we believe that the golden age of EVs is imminent, with a green tsunami that is expected to boost consumer demand across the board in the United States and China under the Byden administration. I believe it speaks for itself.

Conclusion: Biden is expected to support incentives to build or buy electric vehicles that do not emit climate change-causing emissions, such as gasoline vehicles.

Is it all possible to collapse again?

Yes. Apple’s previous car project broke up after being reported to have had inadequate results.

Perhaps the biggest risk is that Apple has decided that cash is too high to dive into potentially deadly car manufacturing.

Ask Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He publicly admitted that Tesla came within a few weeks of running out of money when production of the Model 3 compact car was struggling in 2018.

Apple won’t run out of money right away. However, if the company’s other products are dollar boxes, shareholders may not respond kindly to ventures that lose money.

Follow USA TODAY reporter Nathan Boyey on Twitter @ NathanBomey.

Read or share this story: https: //www.usatoday.com/story/money/cars/2021/02/06/apple-car-rumors-self-driving-car-electric-vehicle/4393554001/

