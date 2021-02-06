Will AMD Radeon RX6700 and RX6600 have 12GB or 6GB of VRAM?Faster chips have less VRAM





The AMD Radeon RX6700 and RX6600 series are said to have 12GB or 6GB of VRAM. However, ASRock filing shows that the faster the chipset, the less. but why?

Radeon’s exclusive AIB partner registered for trademark registration of multiple ASRock graphics card models. The Twitter account has revealed the potential for future memory features in both chipsets.

According to Neowin’s latest report, ASRock’s filing was released on February 15th, revealing that the products included are Radeon RX6700 and RX6600 ASRock models, with retail versions planned.

[EEC] ASRock RX 6700 / XT series / RX6600 XT series. https://t.co/BWrIx4KOSvRX 6700 XT = 12GB.RX 6700 = 6GB? RX 6600 XT = 12GB? pic.twitter.com/crhdttO6Ld

— @Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) February 5, 2021

However, the leaked information did not specify the core specifications of the chipset. These include the core clock, the number of compute units, and so on.

Will the AMD Radeon RX 6700 have less VRAM?

ASRock’s filing at ECC revealed that the AMD Radeon RX 6700 has 6GB of VRAM, while the AMD Radeon RX 6600 has 12GB of VRAM. This may sound disappointing, but AMD already did this with previous chipsets.

Recently, the tech giant chip maker RX 5600XT has 2GB less VRAM than the slower version of the 5500XT with 8GB of VRAM.

On the other hand, leak information about the potential for 12GB or 6GB VRAM also suggests that the Radeon RX 6700 and Radeon RX 6600 may have a 192 bit wide memory interface and perhaps a 96MB on-die infinity cache. However, their memory clock speeds are not yet clear.

In addition to the two chipsets, ASRock’s filing also includes several RDNA1 RX 5700 XT and Polaris RX 570 and 580 models based on the 4th generation GCN.

Do consumers need to trust leaks?

Toms Hardware argued that ECC filing is “very” misleading and usually unreliable. The report confirmed that there was already incorrect information about the display of the RTX30 series ECC database. But ECC filing isn’t really confirmed by chip makers, so it’s still just a rumor. If you don’t want to be disappointed, you have to wait for the official announcement of AMD and other chip makers.

Stay open in TechTimes for the latest news about AMD and its upcoming chipsets.

