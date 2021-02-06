Pandemic Google Street View Popularity





On a clear day, with the click of a mouse, I was suddenly dropped on a road outside Budapest. There is a crop field nearby and a white van runs along the two-lane highway. As you move back and forth in this digital space, you’ll see more roads, more trees and farmlands, and a pale blue sky. There are signs for the following exits that advertise regular roadside facilities such as parking lots, restaurants and gas. Click it again to take you to another highway, which is densely populated with evergreens. I’m in the suburbs of Svensta Beek. Svenstavik has a population of 1,004 in the Swedish region around 2010. Here, the horizon is densely populated with dark clouds and you can’t see the car.

This is the beginning of the morning of a virtual trip on Random Street View, a website that takes you to Google Street View locations. Google has filmed over 10 million miles of earth’s roads. Photos can be navigated in panorama, allowing users to become explorers in a mysterious virtual space. Random Street View, along with similar sites like MapCrunch, allows you to accidentally travel through this simulated world. These projects have recently gone through a popular stage triggered by a pandemic, with people trapped in their homes posting pseudo-destination photos on social media with a sense of admiration and irony. A person started a thought experiment with a tweet and it became a viral game. You’ve earned $ 5,000,000, but you’re obliged to live in a randomly selected location on Earth for 10 years and are linked to the Random Street View interface. Accept someone’s writing next to a photo of a Finnish country house. I will live in a Russian forest, yeah, someone else wrote. Ben Smith of the Times has arrived near a Romanian cemetery.

I hit Next and Im on a Brazilian road near Boavista. A small mountain can be seen in the distance, and a flat, fenced land stretches in all directions, blocked only by a thin band of telephone lines. Then I arrive in Belgium. Cows are idling on the roadside there, and it looks like they are tired of the traffic. Click again on the corner of the neighborhood of a more populous low-rise residential area in Chile near Santiago. Street View is always backwards, and it shows the street scene because it consists of photos that may have been taken years ago, such as after the rain.

You may arrive on a hillside covered with Bhutanese wanderers, or inspiring churches with spire in the town of the Alps, but most of the mapped world is like the sky, trees, and roads. can see. This identity is built into the construction of Street View. Google hires contractors to dubb trekkers to take pictures of mountain roads and national parks, but Street View images are primarily captured from moving vehicles. Roads near Bucharest, after all, look not much different from roads near Long Island or Mexico City. Roads are roads, although there are many variations of leaves, weather, surface materials, and signs. Traveling through Random Street View is a kind of anti-travel, a mode of traveling through some of the least interesting places in the world.

Still, it remains intriguing, especially these days. Nick Nicholaou, a London-based developer, built MapCrunch 10 years ago. He said there was a big random epidemic around the internet when I first launched it. Sites like StumbleUpon bounced users through new websites based on random chance and their own tastes. The sensation Chatroulette was paired with a stranger through a webcam. Nicholaou thought Google’s fast-growing world visual library would be an interesting area for exploration. MapCrunch works by first randomly generating a country, then randomly generating the coordinates for that country, and requesting the closest Street View image. Choosing a country is an important step. He said that choosing a random point on Earth would never reach Luxembourg. Therefore, this is fair to smaller countries.

During the 2020 blockade, Nikolau’s normal traffic surged from 5,000 users per day to nearly 30,000. The site is becoming more and more popular on a regular basis, but not as much as when something called the MapCrunch Airport Game reappears. Popular on Tumblr, this game takes you to MapCrunch to a random location and then to your nearest airport. If you want to play in a difficult way, don’t use external sources. That is, we rely solely on highway signs and opportunities. It may take several hours to click to arrive at the airport. According to Nikolau, the site can have more than one million users a day. The remnants of that strange internet.

Street View hopping resonates with the often-spoken desire to see the world in real life, or to get off the remote roads that have turned out to be roads, trees and skies that last for almost miles. When we stare at the windows of the same street and take the same drive to the same grocery store, it can be catharsis to be dropped on another road somewhere else, but in the end However, there is not much difference. A number of Twitter and Instagram accounts have emerged that post randomly generated screenshots from Street View, revealing strange angles of clouds and pavement, and slices of the building façade. These pictures have unmanageable realism. They do not insist on a lustrous view of a distant place when that perspective may feel strange anyway. The random Street View experience is like a high-tech version of an old childhood game. Rotate the earth to see where your finger lands. Often, playing this game will land in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, but for now it’s still appealing. Nicholaou said he never understood exactly why the tool he created became so popular. But even a few rough clicks suggest the unmistakable vastness of Street View and the feeling that most of the restless homecoming is filled with a monotonous frontier, an unexplored territory. ..

