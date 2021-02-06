The wave of IPO innovation elicits expert commentary and warnings





A panel of IPO experts told insiders about the explosive increase in options for entering the public market. Three experts, Goldman Sachs, Reed Edge Capital, and Latham & Watkins, talked about why so many tech companies are rushing to publish. They also discussed what could end the party, but they agreed that it was probably too early to start worrying. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

The IPO market is in the midst of unprecedented execution.

Bankers, lawyers and venture capitalists involved in the market don’t expect it to end soon, according to three comments recently spoken on insider webins.

“We’ve been talking about high-tech IPO supercycles for three years now, and we’re still in it,” Kim Posnet, Global Head of Investment Banking Services at Goldman Sachs, said at a virtual event. Told. “I think we’ll still see it in 2021, so I think that tech IPO supercycle is accelerating.”

Over the past three years, more than 12 companies worth more than $ 1 billion have used the public market, according to Posnett. This averages from 1 to 2 each year.

Last year, 218 companies raised $ 78 billion in the open market, according to IPO expert Renaissance Capital. Both statistics are best suited for the market since 2014. Last year’s figures do not include blank check companies that have swept the market.

As volume and scale of transactions increase, startups and their advisors are innovating processes in unprecedented ways. They’re playing with traditional 180-day lockups and have introduced auction elements to allow employees to sell faster than usual. This is within the traditional IPO process.

Wave of innovation in public

Direct listings provide a second way to open to startups, and at the end of last year, the Securities and Exchange Commission said companies could raise money with this approach. Blank check companies have emerged as a legitimate third option.

Greg Rogers, a lawyer at Latham & Watkins, said at the same event, “I’m telling my junior lawyers who work with me that it’s never been better to be a capital market lawyer.” “We see something very interesting with dual-class inventory and lockup releases, which makes the product less versatile.”

One of the recent developments, called a hybrid IPO, borrows elements from the auction process to set prices, but allows companies to retain the ability to allocate shares to loyal investors. Game startup Unity used this technique in September, and Airbnb and DoorDash used their own version in mid-December.

This process did not prevent the stock price surge on the first day, which was a flash point among some market participants, but provided more data to the company.

Insiders previously reported that one of the reasons Airbnb and DoorDash shares soared was that they ultimately prioritized shareholder-based composition over pushing up prices to win the final $ 1.

“It provides transparency, but it doesn’t curate the shareholder base and doesn’t change the final decision on how much the client wants to get,” Posnet said. “And what we’ve seen is that as they reach a comfortable specific price and the price changes from client to client, issuers turn to and prioritize shareholder-based curation. I did. “

According to Posnet, Goldman is aware that clients value transparency.

“I think there is a growing enthusiasm for using it in IPOs for those who choose the IPO route,” she said.

The direct list has some new twists, but there’s still work to be done behind the scenes.

There have been four such deals since Spotify pioneered a direct listing as a way to expose tech startups. All of these were used by companies that didn’t need to raise money.

In late December, the SEC approved a rule change on the New York Stock Exchange. This will allow companies to raise capital at the same time as they go public using a direct listing. Some market practitioners believe that this approach will eventually replace traditional IPOs.

Rogers warned that a courageous company still needed to resolve all the twists in the process.

“There are some unchopped wood there,” he said. “The stock exchange rules are just one element of the entire rule-making package. Some innovative companies have some rules on both the Treasury and Trade Department and the market of the SEC itself. Great care must be taken as to whether it applies. “”

Mitchell Green, founder of growing VC lead edge capital, said he is looking at blank-checking or special-purpose acquisition companies that meet the needs of three types of companies: low revenue but big dreams. Have a concept company, a more mature private-equity fund, support a company with real profits but a low growth rate, and spin out the company.

“In the first bucket, we can raise capital where it might have been more difficult in the private market,” he said at the same event. “Second bucket, I think you can go to a private equity farm and give them the exact price you are trading with, where they also give them a lot of liquidity. You can get it. “

Until now, it has been more difficult for private-equity funds to pursue an IPO and gain liquidity, according to Green. Citing the upcoming IPO of the dating app Bumble, where his company is an investor, he said it’s changing.

Bankers are beginning to think differently about retail interests

One factor that affects all popular IPOs in this environment is the influence of individual investors. Airbnb’s share price soared on the first day of trading, partly due to huge demand from individual investors, according to insiders.

Posnet said Goldman often didn’t take retail interests into account when giving advice to customers, but that’s starting to change.

“Given advice to IPO clients about IPO marketing and IPO pricing, it’s not about retail, but about market sentiment and investor sentiment,” she said. “That said, retail purchases were a factor in these IPOs. There is no doubt about it.”

Banks are beginning to look at ways to better incorporate retail profits into their IPO plans. Posnett declined to provide the details.

Bloomberg reported that retail brokerage startup Robin Hood, which is pursuing an IPO this year, is considering selling some of its shares to customers of trading apps. Posnett does not mention the name of the company.

“I think we’ll see more innovation around that in the next few years,” she said. “We talk a lot and think a lot about it, but that’s our focus.”

Talking about regulation, inflation, and other risks to the IPO euphoria

What do you need to stop the bull market?

The panelists were excited about the current state of the market and took some time to discuss what could bring the market to an early end.

Green quoted two catalysts that came to his mind, adding a brief warning that he was not an expert in macroeconomics. To raise interest rates.

“Inflationary signs will scare those who think interest rates will rise,” Green said. “I don’t think it’s going down 70%. It’s a real company, not an internet bubble, but you’ll see it go down 30%.”

Posnet said her biggest concern was the large number of companies coming to the unprepared public market, causing losses to investors.

“What we all know is that the stock market will decline and flow over time,” she said. “Currently, there are some great companies that are radically changing the industry with technology and innovation, and investors want to own them,” she said. “On the contrary, when we see many companies listed, we are ready to become a listed company that could damage other markets.”

Rogers agreed, but his concern was about the secondary consequences of bad company and investor losses: tighter regulation.

Citing Enron’s bankruptcy and the emergence of the Servence Oxley Act of 2002, he said, “a round of over-regulation may be bad.” “It really cooled the US market for a while, so up to Kim’s point, companies went public earlier than necessary, then burned, and seeing people lose their 401k savings, that’s for many reasons. It’s a bad thing. It will probably drive regulation. “

