Strange nostalgia for Google Street View





In the movie “Kicking and Screaming the 1995,” there is a story about the growth of a graduate student directed by Noah Balmbach, and the character half-jokes and tells a friend, “I miss yesterday’s conversation.”

I love the movie and I love the line. I recognize it too much. But … too many.

What I’m saying is that I’m essentially nostalgic, probably flawed.

In that case, I think it’s natural that a while ago, I was hit by a wave of nostalgia while fluttering Google Street View. But it was different from strange nostalgia. I will explain it. But let’s go back first.

It was 2019. So, before the world got a hellish rating of 11, I somehow messed with the internet and ended up in Street View outside my childhood home in Wilmington, Delaware.

My hometown now counts the president among its citizens, but it’s not a busy big city. Google wasn’t exactly in a hurry to update Street View on the outskirts of Wilmington. fair enough. So when I came across my address in 2019, the latest image update was from 2012, and it’s still the case.

As a nostalgic sucker, Google couldn’t capture such a perfect time in my life. June 2012 was the summer between my 3rd and 4th year college students. I was 21 years old, playing with friends, going to bars, playing soccer and being young. All the capital R romantic stuff that I remember in rosy goggles years later.

This is what I saw when I found the 2012 image.

My childhood home, frozen in 2012.

Image: Google Street View / Screenshot

It’s easy? Even boring.

But no, there was. my house. My old red Honda parked on the street. A tree that has been cut down for a long time.

The types of nostalgic Street View offered were quite different. Some of them are posing and smiling instead of looking at the pictures. It’s not traversing your memory filing cabinet, it’s flipping through a semi-accurate vision of what happened in the past. This is a snapshot. It was what things really were, frozen in time and unquestioned.

It was more of a nostalgia than a reflection. I zoomed in and went around the old car. Look at Wawa’s coffee cup. Is it the soccer ball behind? Have you ever scraped off what was on the University of Washington sticker?

But I wasn’t happy. I kept moving and zooming, tracing the street up and down, looking for angles that didn’t exist. I tried to point the cursor over the driveway. Where were I, or where were you in 2012?

“Why Google Street wasn’t enough … what you really wanted was to relive some of your life to some extent,” said a psychologist who studied nostalgia extensively. Dr. Christine Bacho said. “Well, relive it can be misunderstood by people. In general, people don’t want to go back and live their old lives. That’s not what I’m saying. But it’s like a visit. “

I just started thinking about the cafe I was in Wellington, but I couldn’t remember the name, so when I check the Google map, I feel nostalgic when I have a street view of Cuba Street pic.twitter.com/3G383GDh4Z

Amy is holding an etsy sale! (@Amyvalhalla) January 20, 2021

Dr. Bachok told me that nostalgia is like a stop in your life, but you have the knowledge and hindsight you currently have.

Something about Street View triggered that desire to visit me. It is a small opening that freezes over time, opening your eyes to a wider landscape of memory. To the feeling at that time. There is little to see, but it is real. I noticed that I was looking for another life hint in the margin of the image for my life hint. This image was collected and accurate by a powerful and omniscient corporate giant. This is the most accurate real-world view of my home and will help you get home with pinpoint accuracy.

But that’s not all, it doesn’t capture it. I filled the gap.

“That summer I fell in love there.”

Look, take a look at the backyard. There is a corner of the balcony. That summer I fell in love there. I just called the girl from college every night for three months. It was the only private place. I could talk all night and couldn’t awaken my soul. I told her about her internship slogan, her first fight with the cubicle. She told me that she was a tavern hostess. We fall asleep, from the receiver to the ears.

We are now engaged and our wedding has been postponed for a year due to plague.

You see, my car. Please really look. Hurt by a teenage battle between Apple Red and the curb. My brother drove it first, and after the blue Honda in the 90’s I became clumsy. In 2012, I then went through a cornfield and returned a single-lane road to my little college. The radio will be static there. I cranked my mother’s old CD, mostly Bruce Springsteen, and tried to get back to school before the party started. Wherever I came from, there were other places I had to be.

A few years later, I was always driving with my friends the Crimson Tide, nicknamed the car, from Chicago to the butt of North Dakota. Virtually Canada. Return drive is defined by a check engine light that runs hundreds of miles over the sky terrain. I didn’t tighten the gas cap. moron.

I moved to New York a few years later. I stopped driving. One night, a tree branch pierced the sunroof of Crimson Tide. The perfect shot. The cars have been totaled.

When I actually got off the Street View Rabbit Hole for the first time, in 2019 I tracked it deeply. I went around the loop in my neighborhood. Then I turned outwards and followed the arteries in Wilmington’s driveway, where my friend lived.

There is a place where my friend grew up and a place where he moved to Philadelphia and had a pre-return party without advice. There is a place for my companion to ping pong for hours even though he has been in New Orleans for years. I have a friend’s house that had a dog we’ve never seen before and I’ve never seen him move to Austin. I have an old friend’s house with a basement you know * I haven’t seen him for years * Basement.

It was my entire 2012 life, spreading on roads with fixed restrictions. I was there. I was just off screen. So was my history. Like a movie extra that spent a lifetime apart from the main plot. It was looking at the secret. I knew the language spoken by the road, I knew the story of the backyard, the hidden basement and the porch and the parking lot where things happened. Some suckers get an address and may not even know where I first became friends, real friends, or even where I first hurt my heart. But I knew.

Street view is very normal. It is our own memory, the experience we suture in our hearts, and it causes intense nostalgia, good or bad.

“The nostalgic feelings that accompany these little spiritual time travels can be very bittersweet,” Dr. Bacho told me over the phone. “It’s a little sweet for some and a bit bitter for others. Which direction we lean depends heavily on how we feel about where we are now.”

I felt almost a good idea about my summer life in 2012. I don’t think it was that romantic at the time, but it was a time when I was romantic. And when I saw those streets in 2019, when I had just escaped from a very toxic workplace, it felt like a pitfall to who I was before the real world struck. It was almost sweet and attractive.

Google Street View is another. I looked at the old place where I lived and found the house where my father lived in the 1920s. Nostalgia made possible by technology.

Jorah (@jorah) October 21, 2020

I’m not the only one on a nostalgic trip to Street View. For example, a recent Viral TikTok shows that a person is zooming in on his grandmother’s house. Her grandmother has passed away, but for Google searchers she sits on the driveway and enjoys the summer sun.

Hell, Band Arcade Fire even armed Street View nostalgia in 2010. It took your address and released a music video for the song “We Used to Wait”, which personalized the story to your childhood home. Nostalgia is a big blow.

If you need to understand something about nostalgia, such as why it’s hit hard, then Dr. Batcho is yours. She told me why certain people like me are more nostalgic. Those who are seeking their own identity, those who want to control their own lives, those who are looking for a meaning that makes them feel nostalgic.

“To some extent, it’s a search to go back and see old cars or still frozen images. [to] Compare it to me today, “Dr. Bacho said.

Dr. Bachok also gave us a brief history lesson on this phenomenon. She said the word nostalgia itself was coined by a German doctor in 1688. He was studying homesickness and considered nostalgia as a homesick illness or condition.

Over time, our understanding of nostalgia has expanded, but its roots remain homesick and you have lost the place where you formed your identity.

Obviously you can’t go home in Street View. But it can be a powerful spark of the nostalgia chain reaction that gives you the feeling of a home.

And again, I miss all of yesterday’s conversations. Hell, now in 2021, when I feel nostalgic in Street View in 2019, I miss it.

By the time you’re reading this, you’ll probably miss the time I wrote this piece.







