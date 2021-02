Cyberpunk 2077 hotfixes make mods safe These are the best

Some of the bugs in Cyberpunk 2077 are simply interesting, but others can have catastrophic consequences. Earlier this week, developer CD Projekt Red warned players not to install third-party mods or custom save files because hackers overlooked the possibility of placing nasty executable malware on their PCs.

At the time, CD Projekt Red promised to publish a fix as soon as possible, but with the patch coming out just three days later, it turned out that they were sticking to their words.

Hotfix 1.12 is a highly focused patch that addresses security risks by fixing buffer overrun issues and removing or replacing non-ASLR DLL files, according to the developers.

You need to make sure that the platform you choose applies the updates automatically, but before you download the mods or saved files, make sure you’re running version 1.12, no matter how interesting it looks. please. Once applied, it’s always worth checking what others are saying before taking the plunge, but it’s pretty safe to download anything you care about.

Best cyberpunk 2077 mods

You might expect a game that managed to sell 13 million copies before all the hell collapsed, but the Cyberpunk 2077 add-on scene is very lively and to make the (PC) game more enjoyable. There are all kinds of add-ons. Some modes improve the general experience by making crowd movements more reliable, improving minimaps, and making cars and bikes more comfortable to operate.

Other Cyberpunk 2077 Mods make very good looking games (on your PC) even better by adding HDR, improving drawing distance, and making the weather more depressing and realistic.

Or, if you like a whole new look, this cell shade reskin gives the Night City and all its residents a Borderlands-style feel. The Witcher veteran may want to go one step further and make the game a third person, like the previous hit of CD Projekt Reds.

Importantly, now that CD Projekt Red has announced that it can safely return to exploration, there are plenty of options. On the other hand, if you prefer official patches to getting your hands dirty, you need to make sure you don’t take too long to wait. The developers have already promised another substantive bugfix patch this month, with plans for a free DLC in the future.

PS5 and Xbox Series X owners will be disappointed to see how far the free next-generation upgrade is going, but here’s the complete roadmap.

