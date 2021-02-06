Start / End Time, Date, Survey, Move, Budew And Shiny





Pokemon GO

Credit: Niantic

Here in Philadelphia it’s going to be a little snowy Pokemon GO Community Day, but at least Pokemon promises a better day to come. February may still be a solid winter, but the Pokémon of interest clearly have a spring-like atmosphere. Flowering Roselia is a fascinating little creature that evolves and packs deceptive punches. Here’s what you need to know, from start / end times to surveys, moves, luster, Budew, and Sinnoh Stones.

Start / End Time: I’m wondering if Niantic could reduce this to 3 hours, but so far the pandemic hasn’t gone anywhere and it was still an extended time. Sunday, February 7th, 11 am-5pm local time.

Pokemon: Roselia is a fun little creature, but as always, evolution steals the show. Roserade may not have seen it, but its beast: a powerful glass-type attacker, perfect for raids and team rocket battles. Use it to quickly annihilate water, ground and rock type Pokemon, grab some of the candies from this event and end it with all the good stuff like extra movement, higher CP etc. ..

Research: Special event research Stop Roselia and smell it! You can now buy it at the shop for $ 1 or a local equivalent. When Community Day is published in New Zealand and people have the opportunity to check it out, learn more about the steps and rewards. There are also some timed surveys for those who choose not to buy.

There is also a timed study that provides Sinnoh stones.

Budew: Hatches from 2km of eggs.

Shiny: You are looking at the roses here properly. It features an impressive pair of shiny purple and dark black flowers, which is basically the same when evolved into Roserade. Most colors remain the same, preventing the roses from changing.

Movement: Do you see it there? Not a typo! There are two movements this time. A high-speed bullet seed and a fire-type charge attack weather ball. The second is more interesting. The coverage move is probably best combined with a traditional glass type move to allow Roserade to continue to be used as a strong pure glass type.

Bonus: Very easy here: 1/4 hatch distance of eggs placed in the incubator during the event. It’s a solid bonus, but it’s always an expensive bonus if you want to get the most out of it. There is also a standard 3-hour incense.

