Google threatens to leave the field if it has to follow Australian rules





Meanwhile, Google has launched a fascinating attack on Australian publishers, offering them a $ 1 billion global cash share allotted to a new product, the Google News Showcase, including their articles. did.

Jason Kint of Digital Content Next, a media industry group of which News Corp is a member, is skeptical of the threat. He states: We believed that Google was very unlikely to withdraw from Australia, even before Microsoft clarified the trash claimed in lobbying.

Will Google really follow through? There is a shape. Google closed its Google News product in Spain after being forced to pay the publisher. In 2010, it withdrew from China over censorship. Australia is worth just A $ 4 billion to Google and has annual revenues that are only a fraction of about $ 160 billion.

The value of news

Google and Australian news publishers are now miles apart in believing their news is worth it. News Corp says it could be in debt of up to A $ 1 billion from tech giants. Meanwhile, Google claims to make just A $ 10 million from the news.

A compromise can be reached, but it requires two-sided movement, says Derek Wilding of the University of Technology Sydney. On Thursday, it was said that the peace talks between Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Morrison were constructive. The Australian Senate plans to report the bill by February 12, and may vote later this year.

It’s not clear if other countries will go to Australia while regulators are watching with interest. The UK is considering creating a digital market unit to regulate the relationship between technology and the news industry.

In France, regulators have adopted the new EU copyright rules and used them as a way to encourage Google to pay, but 25 million (25 million, compared to the 250 million publishers wanted. Only 22 million cases) have been secured.

Google’s fascinating attacks could soften the Australian media code. But on the grass of Murdoch Home, tech giants will almost certainly face a high price to play with Australian rules.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos