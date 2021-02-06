Is GTA Online Really Good in 2021?





This is the third national blockade in the UK and my current selection game is GTA Online. According to Steam, I spent 243 hours on rock star open-world multiplayer games (a few hours in single player ending on the Xbox 360), but now it’s a big distraction. Last year I had a similar relationship with Apex Legends and Destiny 2. All of these are live service multiplayer-centric games that are constantly evolving in some way, giving them new reasons to revisit and double as a good hangout for fun. With my regular game friends.

GTA Online is also very confusing if you are a new player. On paper, it’s the dream of every GTA game realized in an online space where up to 30 players can share a server, roam Los Santos, hijack cars and kill each other at will. That often means a simulator of sadness when a complete flying motorcycle bastard tries to complete tasks around the map and make money before the work is done and blows you up. This always happens.

Even the PC version doesn’t know when someone could hack the game and drop a submarine in the middle of a California highway, for example.

GTA Online is so old, popular, and full of different types of content that I wonder if anyone other than an avid YouTube user really understands it. But after playing all these times, I always got a way to make money right away and to enjoy it when I really want to have fun with my friends. From being uncertain about GTA Online, I started to enjoy it a lot and came back again. Currently, I am semi-permanent between these two.

Crime and Punishment

Not all content is the same in GTA Online. Some missions are too difficult. Others are too long and give you a frustrating purpose. And some are great fun without actually rewarding you so much about the in-game rewards for playing them. This is the ultimate mixed bag for online games, and you might use an improved version with some of the old content removed, as Destiny 2 did last year.

I also hope that the loading time is not that long. Hopefully the PS5 version will fix it.

If you are starting in Los Santos now, my advice is to bring your friends. Without them, GTA Online can feel like a slogan, and it’s difficult to team up with strangers when many missions require careful coordination and teamwork. Driving and flying around the city with friends is also essentially a lot of fun. The basic act of spending time with friends in this open world is pure magic.

Second, if you have an Amazon Prime account, we recommend connecting to your Rockstar account to get convenient in-game cash for $ 200,000 each week. It’s not worth getting Prime just for cash, but if you know who has an account, money makes a difference.

Prime turns GTA Online into a subscription MMO. The cash injection gives you more freedom to enjoy the game and saves on the weapons and vehicles you need. Buying an office and vehicle warehouse is easy access to regular cash in GTA Online beyond Prime, but this excellent Reddit guide will explain it all.

Robbery robbery

Still, money aside, GTA’s best content remains a robbery. To really get the most out of them, you need three other players, but basically GTA singles, except that each of the four players gets a specific task to perform in a mission. Acts like a player mission. You may be tasked with stealing luggage while a few other players are waiting on a nearby rooftop with a sniper rifle.

After completing a series of setup missions, you can withdraw one big score together to earn cash, especially if you are playing these for the first time.

Robbery is the ultimate team-building exercise, giving every player a brilliant moment, whether they arrive at the last minute on a military helicopter to dodge cops or parachute to the beach at the end of a mission. I will. I’ve played them a few times now and I’m looking forward to taking new players to each one.

Acknowledging that robbery remains GTA’s most compelling content, Rockstar has since added three more in the last few years: Doomsday Heist, Diamond Casino Heist, and Cayo Perico Heist.

The last one added at the end of last year will send you to a new location away from Los Santos. You can also enjoy Cayo Perico in single player. This week you will be paid a bonus when you complete it. In fact, this is a slightly flawed addition to the game, relying too much on GTA’s particularly unsophisticated stealth mechanics, and many robbers are sneaking around the island.

In the meantime, I’m the kind of person who likes to face the GTA situation in a flying car and start launching rockets. As I was here:

Still, Cayo Perico is a high-paying company, and Rockstar’s move to create content for single-player people is promising. The more people who can treat GTA Online like a regular solo campaign, the more developers will be attracted to those who prefer to stay offline in Los Santos.

But my life at GTA Online is now devoted to stacking stupid toys. I bought everything that could make money in the game, but managing it is not a pain in the ass. Now I’m counting pennies. Save for the most dangerous vehicle possible.

Is it fulfilling? Is that okay? At some point during the initial blockade, I stopped portraying between obsessive-compulsive games and games that I really enjoyed. Now, every game goes into a big black hole of time and pursues a touch of joy endlessly until you can safely go to a restaurant or bar again without fear of a deadly virus.

So yeah, I think GTA Online is good.

