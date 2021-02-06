Telegram became the most downloaded app in January 2021 and has the highest number of installs from India





New Delhi: Boosted by India’s new surge in the WhatsApp privacy column, Telegram became the world’s most downloaded non-gaming app in January 2021 with over 63 million installs the previous year. It was 3.8 times the number of downloads in the same month. The latest data released by the app analytics company Sensor Tower. Read again-its official now!The latest telegram update allows you to import chat history from other apps

The countries with the highest number of Telegram installations were India at 24% and Indonesia at 10%.Read Also-Forget Telegram, Signal: Indian ISIS Terrorists Overseas Using The Much Safer Messenger “Threema”

Telegram moved from 9th place last month in December 2020 to reach the top position for all downloads (non-games) on the Google Play store.

The app was also on the list of the top 10 most downloaded (non-gaming) apps on the App Store, and was directly ranked 4th.

Telegram’s popularity has dramatically increased after WhatsApp began sending notifications to over 400 million users in India in January, confirming that they agreed to the new policy or that their accounts will be deleted from February 8. It has increased.

Faced with a major domestic backlash, WhatsApp has postponed the new data privacy policy for three months and said it will not lose its account from February 8th due to disagreement with the updated terms of use.

The controversy has also boosted the popularity of another app, Signal, in India.

According to the latest sensor tower data, Signal ranked third in worldwide downloads in January, leaving Facebook and WhatsApp.

According to Sensor Tower, TikTok appeared last month as the second most installed non-gaming app in the world, with nearly 62 million installations.

