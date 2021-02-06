Weekly Bite | Rare Apple I for $ 1.5 million, Ford-Google Partnership, etc.





Here’s a hand-picked list of important tech news this week in byte size.

Apple I computer manufactured by Jobs and Wozniak for $ 1.5 million

According to an IGN report, an original and unusual Apple I computer manufactured by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak is priced at $ 1.5 million. The computer, built on the original design of 1976, is still in operation and is one of six with the original Byte Shop KOA wood case and an unchanged NTI motherboard, the report said. I am. The computer’s video and keyboard connectors have been replaced, but the seller has included the original Sony TV-115 monitor with a video modulator in the computer’s eBay list. According to the report, only 200 Apple I computers were manufactured, in addition to a few in the prototype stage. Apple I was discontinued after the announcement of the Apple II in 1977. In another development, Apple is approaching a deal to work with South Korean giant Hyundai to build its own self-driving car.

Ford and Google reinvent the connected car experience

Ford and Google have announced a six-year partnership to accelerate automotive innovation and reinvent the connected car experience. Ford also leverages Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data analytics technologies as its preferred cloud provider, with millions of future Ford and Lincoln vehicles powered by Android in all price ranges since 2023. , Google apps and services will be built. -According to a joint statement. Both companies plan to improve the customer experience. Accelerate the modernization of product development, manufacturing and supply chain management. The statement quickly tracks the implementation of data-driven business models. In addition, Android allows Ford and third-party developers to create apps to give their customers a personalized experience. In another update, Google’s new submarine cable delivers 250 TB of data per second.

Amazon launches delivery to customers using custom electric vehicles

Amazon has begun shipping to customers in Los Angeles using custom electric vehicles designed and manufactured in partnership with American car maker Rivian. According to a blog post, the e-commerce giant plans to expand its electric vehicle delivery service to 15 other cities this year, with 10,000 custom delivery vehicles on the road as early as 2022. is. According to Amazon, today’s vehicles can travel up to 150 miles on a single charge and can be charged at the electric vehicle charging station at a delivery station in North America. It’s part of The Climate Pledge, co-founded by Amazon in 2019, and promises zero carbon neutrality for its entire business by 2040. Amazon has also announced plans to install AI-powered camcorders in branded delivery vans to improve safety. Both drivers and the communities they serve.

Spotifys MAU benefits from growth in India to reach 345 million

Spotifys’ monthly active users (MAU) surged in the fourth quarter of 2020, driven by the growth of markets such as India. According to Spotifys’ latest quarterly earnings report, audio streaming services have added 25 million MAUs, benefiting from rapid growth in India, the United States and Western Europe. The total MAU of Swedish companies increased 27% year-on-year to 345 million in the last quarter of December. Spotifys’ premium subscribers also increased 24% year-on-year to 155 million in the quarter. Launched Spotify Premium Mini in India and Indonesia this quarter, giving users access to a subset of their favorite premium features daily and weekly at low prices. In another update, podcasts are very popular in India. In fact, Anchor, owned by Spotify, a podcasting platform, added over 25,000 podcasts from India in 2020.

Call of Duty: Warzone bans 60,000 accounts due to fraud

Call of Duty has banned 60,000 accounts for using cheat software in Warzone, following zero tolerance against fraudsters. Call of Duty’s blog post states that while the originator is working to identify the cheat provider, it is taking steps such as providing weekly backend security updates, improving the in-game reporting mechanism, and adding two-factor authentication. I will. Scammers use third-party software such as aimbots, wallhacks, trainers, statistical hacks, texture hacks, leaderboard hacks, injectors, and hex editors to manipulate game data and memory. According to a blog post, Call of Duty has banned scammers over Rs 30,000 worldwide since its launch. This week we reviewed the Indian version of FAU-G, the multiplayer game PUBG released on January 26th.

Sony AI patent adjusts video game difficulty

Sony Interactive Entertainment, a Japanese conglomerate video game and digital entertainment company, is working to use artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust the difficulty to beat its video game opponents, SegmentNext reports. Did. The company plans to incorporate machine learning to increase or decrease the level of difficulty of defeating non-player video game opponents such as bosses at the end of the video game, the patent application states. He added that this could improve the player’s experience in video games, while at the same time motivating players to replay the game even after the first defeat. However, players can opt in or out of the game’s AI-driven system through the game’s settings. In another update, we have a recipe app that uses Sony’s AI and a cooking robot that helps chefs around the world.

