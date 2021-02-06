Top Story: “Curated Culture” Wallpaper, February Security Patch





Top Story of the Week: Google Pixel smartphones get a new collection of “curated culture” wallpapers, the February Android security patch arrives, and the OnePlus 7 series gets the last Android 10-based update.

As part of Google’s many Black History Month celebrations, its Pixel smartphones have won a new collection of “curated culture” wallpapers created by Melissa Coby. Each wallpaper celebrates human diversity in a unique way.

The Curated Culture wallpaper released in the server-side update has nothing to do with today’s February Google Pixel security patch. Join YouTube with the new BHM logo for Black History Month.

Now that February is well underway, this Monday we released the February 2021 security patch for Android for Pixel smartphones. Shortly thereafter, Samsung also released a February update for the Galaxy S9 and S20 series.

After the December update, Pixel 4a 5G owners began to face touch reliability issues. Edge taps need to be pressed several times before registering, as when using 3-button navigation. The February security patches for the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 include further tweaks and improvements to the touch experience.

Last year’s OnePlus 7 phone owners were supposed to receive an update this week that brings the January 2021 Android security patch. In particular, OnePlus announced that this will be the last Android 10-based update before the OnePlus 7 series gets a stable update for Android 11.

The OTA update should be available now to users running stable Android 10 builds on OnePlus 7 Series or OnePlus 7T Series hardware. It’s also worth noting that OnePlus doesn’t explicitly mention the OnePlus 7T Pro, but we believe that updates are available for slightly forgotten phones.[設定]>[システムアップデート]You can also go to and pull the OxygenOS 10.0.11 or 10.0.16 update.

Google Drive has begun the migration process this week, consolidating two separate desktop clients, Business / Enterprise Backup and Sync, and Drive File Streams for all other users into one “Google Drive for Desktop”. Did. By the end of the year, Google Drive for Desktop will have all the unique features of backup and sync, as well as the ability to back up your photos to Google Photos.

Before that, your Google Workspace account can preview your new beta client by signing up for preview.

This integration aims to simplify the IT deployment process and reduce confusion about the apps you use. It also improves end-user performance and is frustrating for some today.

Google Fit can measure heart rate and respiration rate using smartphone camera since Pixel

Last week, Google announced a major upgrade to the Fit app. This includes the ability to breathe per minute and measure your heart rate using only your cell phone camera.

Google sees Fits camera measurements as a convenient way to track and improve your daily health. The company has completed initial clinical trials to validate these features. Next month, we’ll launch it for Pixel owners who have the Fit app installed. Google plans to introduce these features to other Android devices in the future.

