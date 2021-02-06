Google’s cloud business is losing money, but it’s a winning strategy





Google’s fastest-growing business is Google Cloud, which generated $ 13.06 billion in 2020. But this segment of Google is also increasing its losses. But it’s all part of the strategy. Losses are related to building infrastructure and hiring teams, both of which are ahead. See Insider’s Business section for more information.

Like many other peers, the company reported a record quarter when Google announced its earnings on Tuesday. In fact, despite pandemic pressure on the advertising business in early 2020, Google rebounded and recorded the highest revenue.

It was the advertising business that accounted for all of Google’s profits. But there were two other numbers that popped out.

For the first time, Google looked at both top-line and bottom-line numbers in the cloud computing business. This segment generated $ 13.06 billion in 2020. That’s 46% year-over-year growth. It makes it Google’s fastest growing business.

At the same time, Google’s cloud segment recorded a loss of $ 5.61 billion from $ 4.6 billion in 2019.

Obviously, the increase in loss is usually bad. But for Google, it’s all part of what it looks like a winning strategy.

Specifically, there are two truths.

First, losses are primarily related to how much Google continues to invest in building large infrastructure and hiring sales organizations. Ruth Porat, Google’s CFO, said: “A key component of operating loss is that we have built an organization prior to revenue, including our product portfolio and our network of data centers.

It definitely sounds like a company’s financial term, but it really makes sense. A successful cloud business requires expensive data centers and network capabilities. It also needs people who can go to business and argue why they should use Google instead of their bigger rivals.

Google is lagging behind the competition in both cases, spending a lot of money to catch up. In 2019, we invited Thomas Kurian, formerly President of Oracle, to step up these efforts. Kurian, co-founder of VMware, replaced Diane Greene, who brought the enterprise experience to the company but struggled to gain traction over Amazon and Microsoft.

Kurian has focused on building an organization that can win the business of its corporate customers. This is quite different from the whimsical culture that Google has long known for. That’s why investments are starting to pay off, even if they don’t make money.

Google has successfully landed clients like Snap and Twitter. Just this month, it announced a partnership with Ford, becoming the “priority cloud provider” for car makers and integrating Android into vehicles.

Second, Google can afford it. Unlike Amazon’s AWS, which accounts for almost two-thirds of the company’s total net profit and effectively subsidizes low-margin retail businesses, Google still needs a cloud business to make a profit. I will not. It took less than a decade for Amazon to report that AWS was profitable. Also, Google Cloud is already around 9, and while we can’t expect any profit, Google is much more cushioned. Google’s advertising business generated $ 54 billion in profits in 2020. That’s more than double Amazon’s overall net profit.

Google also has $ 136 billion in cash on its books. In short, we have the resources to invest heavily in businesses that are not generating enough revenue to support themselves, with a view to continued growth in markets that are expected to more than double. .. 2025.

In that sense, it’s definitely worth it.

Google has another advantage. It is a customer of millions of existing cloud services.

Currently, Google says it has more than 2 billion GSuite users. Many of them are free Gmail users, but last year Google stated that it had more than 6 million paid G Suite customers, all of which count towards Google Cloud operational performance.

GSuite, which Google now calls Workspace, is the company’s answer to Microsoft Office 365. It includes Gmail, documents, spreadsheets, slides, meets, drives, and other productivity tools for your business. Microsoft remains a major player in business productivity software, especially at the enterprise level, but Google is rapidly becoming a rival.

In some respects, it’s important to understand the differences in strategies for acquiring customers across three different platforms.

AWS is renowned for approaching cloud computing in much the same way it runs a retail business. Anyone can “stand up” to buy time on the server and simply pay “pay-as-you-go”. The goal is to attract and scale as many customers as possible.

In The Everything Store, author Brad Stone talks about a meeting where Jeff Bezos’ team proposed to charge EC2 instances 15 cents per hour. Instead, he unilaterally cut it to a dime. “I realized that I could lose money for a long time,” said Willem Van Biljon, a member of the team that built Amazon’s EC2 platform.

“Great,” Bezos said.

The point was that even if Amazon lost money in the short term, the main cost was to build the infrastructure, not to serve additional customers. Bezos wanted to offer a low price that would attract as many customers as possible. The fixed costs were huge, but there was little incremental cost to add individual customers, so the more you could add, the cheaper it was to serve each customer. Ultimately, you’ll reach a profitable scale.

Microsoft has relied on existing relationships with its corporate customers to extend the products and services it offers through its cloud platform, Azure. This is similar to how Teams software managed to get through 115 million daily users who were already using Office. It includes Teams, so it makes sense to use it instead of signing up for a service like Slack, for example.

Similarly, the company leveraged deep relationships to build cloud services. Even when Azure is new, it’s still Microsoft, and corporate customers trust Microsoft because they’ve been using Windows and Office for decades.

Google is so new to enterprise space that it explains why we are investing so much in building not only the technical side of the platform, but also the people side. Still, it’s a known amount as we already have billions of users. As you continue to add features to your platform, it becomes a more attractive option.

One of Google’s strengths is to build products using advanced technology in a way that everyone can use. Gmail basically made email free and provided people with essentially unlimited storage. Google Docs makes it easy to collaborate on documents over the Internet, eliminating the need to send files or documents.

And, of course, the search was able to find almost all the information available online in a matter of seconds, even if you didn’t know where to look. In that regard, no other company may be as closely related to cloud computing as Google.

Google has the opportunity to combine the best strategies of its competitors.

Google Cloud is accessible to everyone, just like AWS, but the company also has millions of users, many of whom are small businesses, which could move their computing needs to the cloud. It’s getting low. In addition, we continue to actively pursue corporate customers and are beginning to achieve results.

Google Cloud is not only the company’s fastest growing business, but also its greatest opportunity. This is especially true as the company seeks to diversify its revenues as it puts pressure on its advertising business in the form of groundbreaking antitrust proceedings.

In short, looking at the numbers, it’s no surprise that Google is still losing money in the cloud business. It’s not surprising that it’s all part of the plan.

