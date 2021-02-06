



After several failures. WB Games has successfully patented the Nemesis System from Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle-earth: Shadow of War. The latest application will come into effect later this month, consolidating mechanics as WB Games’ sole asset.

The issuance notice from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (ta, IGN) states that Warner Bros. will effectively own the Nemesis System from February 23, 2021 until 2035. The filing itself uses a very special language. , Computer Games Social Bendettas and Followers ”is just the beginning – an accurate overview of what WBGames has a domain for.

Basically, the Nemesis system is an algorithmic way to create and deploy enemies to remember and fight each time they encounter you. These antagonists have their own personality and maintain a ranking system that changes with each fight. This is one of the most admired features of WB Games’ recent action-adventure games in Central China, nurturing a dynamic world between two open world games and unpredictable exploration worth exploring. I am making things.

Warner Bros. has been trying to obtain this patent since at least 2015, but has failed many times due to bureaucratic requirements for specificity or is similar to other trademarks such as Square Enix. It’s too much. This means that anyone who wants to procedurally generate subbosses, similar to the Nemesis approach, may need to consult WB Games first.

Let’s see how this will affect future games in the coming years. If you’re considering returning to either game with this, the Shadow of Mordor server has been shut down, but single player is still kicking live. In other corners of Tolkien’s universe, Lord of the Rings Online will be visually updated in the near future, and someone has converted the entire realm into Crusader Kings 3.

