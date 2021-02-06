The limited-time Pokemon Sword and Shield distribution will provide players with rare evolutionary items.





This little companion will make some big changes …

Update 2: Following the delay below, the distribution of Galarica Reese, an item needed to evolve Galarian Slow Pork into Galarian Slow King, has been live at Pokemon Sword and Shield for a very limited time. .. You can get the item by entering the code CR0WNF1NALS on the in-game Mystery Gift screen.

The code is valid only until tomorrow Sunday, February 7th, 2:59 pm (UTC) (Thanks, Serebii). This is 6:59 am PT / 9:59 am ET / 3:59 pm CET.

Update 1: Unfortunately, Serebii reports that the tournament final, where the special code was scheduled to be distributed, has been delayed. In other words, it may take some time to get a free Galalica lease.

Serebii Update: Pokemon Sword & Shield Korea Crown Tournament Final has been temporarily postponed due to the current global situation. Distribution of Galalica leases may also be delayed.Undecided at a later date https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/S8d6gL7NLw— Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 18, 2020

Original article (Friday, December 11, 2020, 14:30 GMT): Next week, Pokemon Sword and Shield players will have an easy access to one of the hard-to-find items in the game.

During the Korean Pokemon Sword and Shield Crown Tournament, which will be streamed live online, a distribution code will be released that will give players one Galalica Lease. This special item is the only way to evolve Galarian Slow Pork into Galarian Slow King, so collectors and Pokédex perfectionists will want to get it as much as possible.

Serebii reports that the code “runs for just 24 hours from the start of the event to 14:59 UTC on December 20th.” The code is not region-locked, so once the code is shared, you’ll get a Gala Rica Lease wherever you are based.

And this is the Galarian Slocking you will end up with …

It’s worth pointing out that you can get Gala Rica Lease in-game without using any special code, but it’s one of the items that takes a long time to get. To get it, you’ll need to find 15 or more twigs of Galarica, which is already a relatively rare item, and give it to the NPC in the Roaring Sea Cave of the Crown Tundra. If you’re having a hard time finding them, this is a great opportunity to speed up the process.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos