How to edit Google Photos location tracking





The average American checks the phone 96 times a day (or about once every 10 minutes), so your smartphone can move most of the time wherever you are. If you don’t want Google or anyone else to know where you are or what you’ve been up to, it may be time to change some Google app settings.

Google will store your data unless you take steps to prevent it from being stored. It may seem obvious that Google Maps stores location information. However, if you use Google Photos to back up your phone photos and enable tracking, Google Maps will also track where you captured those photos and videos.

To check if a photo has a location attached, open the Google Photos app on your mobile phone or go to photos.google.com on your computer and log in to your Google account. Search for a place or[検索]>[場所]>[すべて表示]Choose.

If you see a collection of photos labeled in different cities, neighborhoods, or other locales, tracking is turned on. If you select a photo in any location, the map will be displayed along with the photos taken in that area. Select a dot on the map to see the photos associated with that particular location.

From this timeline, you can select a menu of three dots in the upper right corner of the app screen. Here you will see the option to view the private timeline. You can turn this off using a toggle switch. Below that, there is a notification called Location History On. Use SelectOn to access the activity control. You can now use a toggle switch to turn off location history.

Scroll down and[アクティビティの管理]Links are also displayed, allowing you to view and delete past activity. Select this to go to the Google Timeline. Here you can find even more options to prevent Google from tracking you and your data.

You can also go to photos.google.com/settings in your web browser, select a photo, and then go to the Info icon (the circle that contains the “i”).If there is a location listed, the 3 dots in the upper right corner of the image[その他]You can click the menu. Near the bottom, you’ll see a map tag icon and the location listed. You can choose to change the location or choose no location by clicking the edit icon to the right of the tag.

[h/t: Tip Hero]

