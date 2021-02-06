Russian regulatory sandbox and blockchain technology implementation





The main challenge companies face when testing and implementing innovative technologies is the need to amend existing legislation. Developing and testing new products based on distributed ledger technology requires special conditions that often conflict with existing regulations.

The solution to this problem is the introduction of a special regulatory sandbox regime. This means creating an ecosystem where businesses and state-owned enterprises can test their development without legislative obstacles.

Federal Law No. 258 on the experimental legal system in the field of digital innovation of the Russian Federation came into effect on 28 January. This allows you to test your new software to make sure it is effective and useful. Based on the results, decide whether to change the current law to respond to innovation. Creating a sandbox in a specific confined area, such as one city, allows a specific number of companies to test their digital innovation products.

In addition to DLT, the list includes artificial intelligence, big data, robotics, quantum technology and more. Doing so will allow businesses to comply with current legislation and will be subject to some of the exemptions required to fully test new software. In the long run, sandboxes will drive the creation of new jobs, the emergence of new organizations and the increased competitiveness of Russian companies in the international market.

The introduction of an experimental legal system (ELR) is possible in the following areas: financial activities, trade, construction, provision of state and municipal services, and state administration (supervision) and municipal administration, The period of medical care, transportation, agriculture and sandboxing is limited to 3 years and may be extended by another year by the decision of the Russian government. We also accept applications from organizations proposing the introduction of special legal systems.

Russian sandbox outlook

Experts acknowledge that the creation of a regulatory sandbox requires an action plan coordinated with regulators and that ELR participants must meet certain requirements. However, new federal law could provide real opportunities for business representatives to undertake innovation and new development in the digital arena under special legal systems. Authorities then evaluate the results and effectiveness of the experiment to determine the need for sandbox expansion and legislative changes.

One of the areas where sandbox testing can produce noticeable positive results is in the housing and utilities sector. DLT reduces paperwork, simplifies payment procedures, and increases billing transparency. Users can interact directly with resource suppliers and know exactly which services their money was spent on.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, eight projects have already been selected in Russia for inclusion in the regulatory sandbox. Among them is the initiative of Mobile TeleSystems, one of Russia’s leading mobile operators. This includes unstaffed smart hotels, biometric possibilities (by phone) when signing contracts for services without physical presence, unmanned transportation, and telemedicine. Alternatively, you can use CryptoVeche, a blockchain-based voting system, to hold remote hearings in St. Petersburg. You can then move your municipal hearings online. This makes this process more accessible and transparent to the population. Other projects include the Nonprofit Big Data Association, Tomsk Regional Administration and the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects.

ELR is a testing mechanism, and the keywords here are experimental. That’s why the project isn’t big and the sphere isn’t the biggest, but it has potential.

Positive experience

In Russia, the central bank was one of the first companies to evaluate the prospect of creating a sandbox. In 2020, the first project of a blockchain platform for the issuance and distribution of digital rights completed a pilot based on the regulatory sandbox it created. Central banks offer the opportunity to pilot innovative products in the financial sector. If you are an interested organization, you can apply to join the sandbox.

Regulatory sandboxes are a tool that has been actively used in other countries for some time. The first sandbox appeared in the UK in 2016. There were more than 140 applications, 50 of which were approved by regulators and 41 companies successfully completed testing in 2017. However, statistics show that the majority of applications are in the area of ​​DLT and are believed to have been used to reduce existing costs. A financial product, not a new one.

Sandboxes are also available in other countries, with the United States, Australia, Singapore and Thailand on the list. As of November 2020, there are about 50 countries, but in some countries there are significant differences in how sandboxes are created. For example, the Singapore model is very similar to the UK model, but involves stricter oversight by the regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore. In Australia, access to sandboxes is granted, among other things, to companies that do not have a license to perform certain types of activities that they plan to test innovation.

The global experience with regulated sandboxes is that investors are willing to invest in companies participating in the sandbox, so testing new products under an experimental legal system attracts investment. Shows that it is useful for. The latter can also set up internal processes to determine pricing and business models.

Other legislative initiatives for the digital economy

In addition to the enactment of Federal Law No. 258, many other legislation regulating the relationship between digital assets and the field of innovation has appeared in Russian law over the past few years. Therefore, the Federal Law on the Amendments to Article 1124 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3 introduces the concept of digital law, is enforced through smart contracts, and is signed using electronic digital signatures. Explained the nature of the transactions that were made. It eliminated the concept of digital money and equated digital rights with property rights, necessitating changes in tax law.

Federal law on digital financial assets, digital currencies, and amendments to certain legislation in the Russian Federation integrates the concepts of digital financial assets (DFA) and digital currencies and issues digital rights to organizations and individual entrepreneurs. We have defined rules for attracting investment by. Federal law regulates the issuance, accounting, and distribution of DFA and makes it transparent and clear to all participants.

The views, thoughts and opinions contained herein are by the author only and do not necessarily reflect or express the views or opinions of the Cointelegraph.

Maxim Rukinov is responsible for the Distributed Ledger Technology Center at St. Petersburg State University. He has a law degree and a PhD. In economics. Maxim specializes in investment portfolio management and financial analysis. His expertise has been confirmed by the MIT Sloan School of Business. He also writes a scientific publication on the impact of economic security and sanctions on the Russian economy.

