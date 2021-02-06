Pokemon GO-Roselia Community Daybox is worth it





Roselia Community Day is very close to Pokemon GO’s Corener. At these one-day events, there are plenty of things that trainers can attend, and there are plenty of opportunities to buy rare items at great discounts. The biggest is the Community Daybox available in the in-game store during the event. This bundle of items offers a big discount on some useful things, but is it worth the purchase? Is Roselia Community Day Box worth it in Pokemon GO?

Is Roselia Community DayBox Worth It?

This is the contents of the Roselia CD box. This should appear in the in-game store when the event starts in the time zone.

1 Elite Fast TM 4x Incense 4x Super Incubator 30x Ultra Ball

All of these costs 1280 PokCoins, which is about $ 13 if purchased at the lowest level, but you can get a big discount on coins by buying them in bulk. This is a very simple equation to determine if the Roselia Community Day box is worth it to you. The incense is 40 coins and the super incubator is 200 coins. With these items alone, the box is worth 960 PokCoins.

Elite Fast TM is a special item offered as a reward in the GO Battle League and other bundles like this. It’s hard to judge the value, but many players consider them to be one of the most valuable items in the game. However, Fast TM is much more common and less useful than Charged TM, so many players already have enough and don’t feel the need for an elite. Unlike regular FastTM, this allows you to specifically select the fast attacks that Pokemon will receive, including exclusive moves such as those offered on Community Day.

Ultraballs are usually a great bonus, so the answer to whether a Roselia Community Day box is worth it to you is these three items and how much you need them. If you have a lot of Fast TM and you don’t have the exclusive move you desperately need, you can probably skip it. If you really need to assemble a solid PvP or PvE Pokemon, it may be worth the coin. Incense and a super incubator will help you during the event.

