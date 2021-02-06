



Simply put, the Governor of Nevada is working on a law that enables the Opportunity Zone. Technology companies with lots of land and money can apply to form governments within these zones. Blockchains, LLC conforms to the instructions contained in the bill.

Blockchains, LLC made a big leap in Devcon in 2018 when tech companies announced plans for a smart city in the desert outside Reno, Nevada.

That vision is one step closer to realization.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is pushing ahead with plans for an opportunity zone that empowers large tech companies to create their own government. Semi-autonomous districts can perform the same functions as county governments, such as imposing taxes, forming school districts and judicial courts, and providing government services.

The Review-Journal quoted a bill that had not yet been sent to the Nevada State Assembly, stating that the proposal would require businesses to own 50,000 acres of undeveloped land outside the town. They also need $ 250 million in banks and spend $ 1 billion in 10 years.

Zones are assigned to innovative technologies such as blockchain, AI and robotics. The Governor-General of Economic Development is in charge of reviewing applications.

There is at least one company that may meet the bill. In 2018, Blockchains, LLC purchased 67,000 acres in Story County, about 15 minutes from Reno. After Nevada legislators made an overture to attract disgruntled tech companies, the company moved from California to the cozy 67,000-acre site of the Tahorino Industrial Center. For example, in 2017, we passed a law prohibiting local governments from taxing or imposing restrictions on the use of blockchain.

The Tesla Gigafactory, where electric vehicle manufacturers manufacture batteries, is located in the Tahoreno Industrial Center as well as in the Google data center.

Governor Sisorak also seems to think that blockchain is a good candidate for forming an opportunity zone. He confirmed the company’s name in the state in January and pointed out that welcoming policies towards tech companies could bring more work to the state.

The current form of law will give considerable power to technocrats in the innovation zone. The Innovation Zone was initially within the county, but will then be operated independently by a three-member board of auditors. According to the Review-Journal, the company has an influence on the seats of the board of directors.

Not everyone is excited about the idea. Lance Gilman, a Story County Commissioner who helped mediate the sale of land to the blockchain, told the Review Journal that he wanted to know that Story County was benefiting from bargains.

It’s a provocative concept in the United States, but similar concepts are used in other countries. For example, Honduras has zones for employment and economic development, allowing businesses to set up semi-autonomous areas.

Blockchains, LLC have not just purchased land to realize smart cities. I am also buying a company. Since moving to Nevada, we have acquired both German-based slock.it, a company founded by DAO programmer Christoph Jentzsch, and digital identity company Cambridge Blockchain.

