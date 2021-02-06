Resident Evil and Monster Hunter continue to dominate Capcom’s property





Monster Hunter: Is there anything at the top of the world?

After an even more incredibly successful year, developer / publisher Capcom has released a newly updated “Platinum List”. It features all the titles that have sold over 1 million copies in the company’s nearly 40-year history. Again, it’s no surprise to anyone that the top management is dominated by two franchises: a zombie-destroying horror biohazard and an adventure monster hunter chasing giants.

Of the top 15 titles on this year’s list, seven are Monster Hunter entries. Monster Hunter: World in 2019: World is Capcom’s largest seller in history, adding another 400,000 units in the previous quarter, reaching an astonishing 16.8 million units so far. Its Extended Monster Hunter: Iceborn is in 6th place with an impressive 7.2 million units.

The top five include Resident Evil VII (8.5 million) in 2017, Resident Evil 2 Remake (7.8 million) in 2019, Resident Evil 5 (7.8 million) in 2009, and Resident Evil 6 (7.7 million) in 2012. , Completely concludes with a biohazard entry. .. The 2020 product Resident Evil 3 remake couldn’t make it into the top 10, with 3.6 million units sold and ranked 18th.

When it comes to Street Fighter in the flagship fighting franchise, Street Fighter II’s understated SNES edition remains in the top ten, ranking sixth with an astonishing 6.3 million units. It’s not that bad for a game 30 years ago. Its modern version, Street Fighter V, has shifted 5.2 million copies since its release in 2016, just behind 7th place.

Capcom has already announced some of its 2021 plans, including the Ghost and Goblin Revival, Capcom Arcade Stadium, Monster Hunter Rise, and of course Resident Evil Village. Will any of these releases enter the Sacred Hall of the Platinum List? I will tell everyone next year.

Check out the complete list of games on Capcom’s corporate website.

