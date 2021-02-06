Would you like to reinvent the company town? Nevada uses its own TAXES & COURTS RT USA News to tease the Autonomous Innovation Zone for big (tech) businesses.





Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak is trying to lure high-tech businesses into the state, effectively forming an independent government at the county level, collecting taxes, and even forming courts.

Companies with “innovative technology” are offered the opportunity to test their hands as miniature sovereign states, according to a new state legislature found in the Las Vegas Review Journal on Wednesday. Sisorak hinted at the idea in a state speech last month, but so far few details have been released.

These so-called “innovation zones” are to seduce tech companies (perhaps those suffering from high taxes and blockade fetishism in Silicon Valley) with large open spaces and the freedom to do what they love on their land. It is on sale.

Also, at rt.com, a crowd of people and businesses are fleeing California, plagued by blockades and curfew.

That is not an exaggeration either. Companies that acquire shares and move to Nevada can form their own municipalities with the same authority as counties. They can collect taxes, form courts and school districts, provide government services, and act essentially as sovereign organizations. The zone is overseen by a three-member board of auditors similar to the county commissioner, and company owners maintain a balance of power as to who will join the board.

“The board of directors may establish a judicial court,” the bill obtained by the LVRJ provides. In addition, with a few exceptions regarding real estate, fuel, and tangible movables, “the board may impose taxes or fees permitted by the county.”

The exercise of authority or obligation by the Board of Directors supersedes the exercise of that authority or obligation by the county in which the Innovation Zone is located.

The proposal considers the traditional government model to be “insufficient” to attract large tenants, and the state has in mind a very specific type of company for the new program. Businesses must own at least 78 square miles of undeveloped and uninhabited land within a single county, without overlapping the area they currently own. Applicants need $ 250 million in assets and will invest at least $ 1 billion in new sites over the next decade.

Blockchains LLC, located in Sparks, is reportedly one company planning to take advantage of this package and has promised to build a “smart city” east of Reno. Other blockchain companies, autonomous technology and AI, the Internet of Things, robotics, wireless, biometrics and renewable energy are some of the industries Sisolak is deploying welcome mats.

Also on rt.com, Elon Musk took part in an escape from California and moved his personal residence to Texas after clashing with Sacramento over Covid-19 restrictions.

Nevada is relatively fortunate to poach California giants and is home to Tesla’s giant Gigafactory 1 for manufacturing lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles. The company has even acquired the right to mine its own lithium in the state. CEO Elon Musk has also opened a factory outside Austin, Texas, after arguing with California about the blockade obligation (and perhaps a high tax not found in Texas). Tesla received a $ 1.3 billion tax cut to open a factory in Nevada, but Sisolak seems to expect sovereignty as a great incentive to expand its tech companies.

The “company town” model may be reminiscent of abusive labor practices in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, but workers were not available outside the town and were sometimes fenced for protection. It is paid by “company scrip”. Companies like Facebook (Menlo Park) and Google (Mountain View) seem to be working hard to renew the image of the company town.

Escape from New York at rt.com: 300,000 households flee as blockades and sour inhabitants of a surge of crime

