Super Smash Bros. Mod adds scammers within us





Another fan, created in a crossover with Super Smash Bros. games, was created this time to imagine what a party game scammer would look like in Super Smash Bros. games. Rather than just conceptualizing the move sets and intro trailers we’ve seen in the past, this project in question is a mod that actually adds a scammer to the fighting game with its own move set and final smash move.

This mod is from the owner of the YouTube channel Yutaka, who shares the latest information on the project under the Twitter handle ImpostorSSB. The video shared on the YouTube channel shown below shows a complete move set of scammers from among us confronting various Super Smash Bros. Brawl characters.

One of the more obvious parts of the modified character’s move set arrives about 12 minutes in the trailer when you look at the scammer’s final smash. After securing the smash ball, an emergency meeting is called, just as when a player votes on who to kick. The scammers are expelled from a group of crewmates and sent into space, then rocketed back to Earth to land on the battlefield, causing an explosion and moving enemies away from the screen.

modder has provided a download link for the mod itself in the YouTube trailer description for those who tend to try the mod themselves and have the know-how to do so.

From fan art to other fan mods, there was no shortage of crossovers between Super Smash Bros. games and Among Us. Players in both games have always imagined what Among Us Crewmates and Imposters will look like in fighting games since the popularity of Among Us surged again last year. Due to the clear and unique tasks that crewmates and scammers have to undertake at Among Us, the foundation of the moveset was already clearly laid out for builders and other creators to build.

It’s still unclear if the games Among Us and Super Smash Bros. will actually cross over, but Among Us players still have a lot of fun. The airship map is the next big release in the game, but we still don’t know when the new map will be available.

