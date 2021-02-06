Amazon pays Piper on Google – TechCrunch





This week’s event fully encapsulates the various worker-workplace-related struggles in the tech industry. Google resolves some discrimination allegations with the Ministry of Labor, Amazon agrees to resolve complaints with the FTC about chips stolen from flex workers, and the Alphabet Workers Union complains to the National Labor Relations Board submitted. It’s been a long week, so let’s get started.

Grocery delivery startup Dumpling faces backlash

Dumpling workers said this week they were fooled by Instacart’s alternative business model, Vice reported. In addition, workers told Vice that they had closed their Facebook posts protesting the change in wages.

From the vice:

However, Dumpling is currently in hot water with many gig workers on a platform called a “business owner”. These business owners misunderstood them about how much autonomy and control the company has on the platform, after workers on the platform opposed a series of changes the company made to its paid model. The Facebook group is said to have shut down late 2020. When Dumpling closed the Facebook group, the group said “ha[d]It doesn’t meet that positive intention. “

Alpha Global dates back to its announcement

Remember when Alpha Global announced an alliance of Alphabet Workers around the world, including those belonging to the recently formed Alphabet Workers Union in the United States? Well, it turned out that it wasn’t entirely true. After that, Alpha Global issued a revised statement clarifying that there was no support from AWU.

With the announcement of the Alpha Global Alliance, UNI mistakenly included CODE-CWA and Alphabet Workers Union (AWU) as members of the Alpha Global Alliance, quoting from Parul Koul, AWU Executive Chair, with proper permission from CWA, Alphabet Workers. I included it without getting it. The union elected the Executive Council, or Ms. Koul. We take full responsibility and take steps to prevent this situation from recurring.

However, according to The Verge, the damage had already occurred by the time Alpha Global announced it. Some AWU members have expressed concern about how things have gotten worse, and some are now pushing for separation from the Communications Workers of America.

That’s all you can read more here.

Alphabet Workers Union complains to NLRB

In a submission to the National Labor Union, AWU alleged that Google vendor Adecco violated the law in an attempt to silence its employees. Complaints allege that employees were punished for discussing their wages.Complaints filed against both Adecco and Google

Google CEO meets HBCU

Considering the recent turnover of black leaders at Google, CEO Sundar Pichai met with five HBCUs last Friday. The meeting itself was relatively peaceful — they didn’t even talk about the claims from Dr. Timnitgebull and April Curly — but HBCU and Google provided CNN with the following joint statement:

“We are all encouraged about future partnerships. The conference will turn into more substantive partnerships in many areas, from increasing employment to capacity building efforts to increase the pipeline of engineers from HBCU. Paved the way for.

Dr. Margaret Mitchell, the leader of Google’s ethical AI team, posted an email sent to Google regarding Gebru’s departure.

Google resolves allegations of discrimination with DOL

Google has agreed to pay $ 2.59 million to more than 5,500 current employees and former job seekers as part of a settlement with the US Department of Labor on allegations of systematic discrimination related to compensation and employment.

Google has also agreed to reserve $ 250,000 annually over the next five years to address potential equal pay for equal work adjustments that may occur. This will reduce Google’s total financial commitment by $ 3.8 million in its bucket and its parent company Alphabet’s market capitalization to $ 1.28 trillion.

The settlement will take place after the DOL office of the Federal Contract Compliance Program discovers a wage gap affecting female software engineers at its Google office in Mountain View and its offices in Seattle, Washington and Kirkland. OFCCP also found at Google’s offices in San Francisco, Sunnyvale and Kirkland the difference in employment rates that is detrimental to women seeking the role of engineer and Asian applicants.

Two Google workers quit to show solidarity

Software engineer Vinesh Kannan has left Google because of his negative experience with Dr. Timnit Gebru and the company of April Curleys.

Kannan said in a tweet that what they experienced crossed the personal red line I wrote down when I started working. I know I got a lot from Google, but I got a lot from both of their jobs, and they were wrong.

According to Reuters, user safety-focused director David Baker left Google last month and said Gebras’ resignation had erased my desire to continue as a Google.

Amazon has agreed to pay $ 61.7 million to resolve an FTC complaint about tips stolen from flex workers

Amazon will pay $ 61.7 million to compensate drivers who have lost the chips they owe.

From TC Saraperez:

According to complaints against Amazon and its subsidiary Amazon Logistics, the company advertised that it had paid the driver a 100% tip. But in reality, the complaint states that Amazon used customer tips to cover the difference after lowering the hourly wage for changes that it didn’t notify the driver.

The FTC also claimed that Amazon did not stop this action until it noticed the FTC investigation in 2019.

Amazon union votes on the horizon

Despite Amazon’s motion to postpone the union elections in Bessemer, Alabama, the Labor Relations Board on Friday denied the company’s request. Elections will be held on schedule by mail voting from Monday, February 8th.

Context: Amazon is loudly anti-union, posting leaflets on dedicated websites to persuade workers not to union, in the workplace, and even on toilet stalls, The Washington Post States.

Workers Protest Future Amazon Fulfillment Center

In Oxnard, California, workers protested at the location of a future Amazon fulfillment center and interrupted construction work, Vise reported. The strike aimed to challenge the fact that Amazon’s contractor, Building Zone Industries, hired non-union workers from outside the state. It is reported that there were more than 100 people who took part in the strike and refused to cross the picket line to work on the project.

CA Supreme Court dismissed proceedings to challenge Proposal 22

The Supreme Court of California has withdrawn the proceedings filed by a group of California rideshare drivers and the Service Employees International Union, alleging that Proposal 22 violates the State Constitution.

I’m disappointed with the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear our proceedings, but there is no doubt. We are not hesitant to fight for living wages and basic rights, Hector Castellanos, the plaintiff of the proceedings, said in a statement. Consider all the options available to protect California workers from attempts by companies such as Uber and Lyft to overturn democracy and attack their rights to increase profits.

The proceedings alleged that Proposal 22 would make it difficult for the state legislature to create and implement a worker’s accident compensation system for gig workers. Proposal 22 also argues that it not only violates the rules that limit the voting bill to one issue, but also unconstitutionally defines what counts as an amendment to the bill. Currently, Proposal 22 requires a 7/8 legislative majority to amend the bill.

Don’t miss the TC session: Justice

I’m at the forefront of upcoming virtual events, TC Sessions: Justice, and dive into all these topics. Interviews with speakers such as AWU executive chair Parul Koul, former Amazon warehouseman Christian Smalls, Uber chief diversity officer Bo Young Lee, and Backstage Capital founder and managing partner Arlan Hamilton. I can do it.

Tickets are only $ 5 and you can get them here.

