Governor of Nevada is promoting a proposal to allow tech companies to create local governments





(D ) Promoted a proposal that would allow high-tech companies to create local governments.

The proposed proposal, which has not been introduced by the Nevada State Assembly, paves the way for an innovation zone and, according to the draft bill obtained in the Las Vegas Review Journal, allows tech companies to form separate governments within the state.

Mr. Sisorak said he was pleased to advertise his plans on Twitter Wednesday and to receive national attention as a “top tech agenda.” “It will help strengthen Nevada’s infrastructure and economy and create new jobs in the state,” he added.

It’s nice to see my #NVSOTS highlighted in the national spotlight as having a top tech agenda. My pledge to create new innovation zones and develop new technology industries will help strengthen Nevada’s infrastructure and economy and create new jobs in the state. https://t.co/Uvq3iMhC66

Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 4, 2021

Sisorak first mentioned his plans in a state speech on January 19. At that time, the governor said that companies that produce breakthrough technology could come to Nevada and develop their industry without tax cuts or public funding.

He also said Blockchains LLC is working to build a smart city using its technology after the bill is passed.

Hill contacted Blockchains for comment.

According to the draft obtained by the Review-Journal, businesses can form governments with the same powers as counties, such as imposing taxes, forming school districts and judicial courts, and providing government services.

According to the newspaper, the Governor-General of Economic Development will process applications for zones limited to certain innovative technologies such as blockchain, autonomous technology, robotics and renewable resource technology.

According to the newspaper, zone applicants must own 50,000 acres of undeveloped and uninhabited land in counties that are not part of a city or town. The applicant owns $ 250 million and needs plans to invest another $ 1 billion in the zone. Decade.

According to the newspaper, the zone initially operated within the local county, but eventually became an independent governing body. The zone also requires a supervisory board of three members with the same authority as the county commission.

Hill contacted the Sisolax office for comment on the proposal.

