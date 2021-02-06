6 best ion hairbrushes





If you want your hair to be smoother and shiny, the best ion hairbrushes can help. The top choices are powered from outlets or designed for use with blow dryers, but in any case, the ideal brush is the right shape for a particular hair.

The friction caused by brushing or towel-drying the strands removes negative ions, making them more susceptible to crimps and damage. The ion hairbrush restores the ions. Negative ions are activated by heat, so heat is needed to get the most out of them. The self-heating type can also be used as a hair dryer or straightener. When choosing an electric brush, especially for fine or fine hair, you need to use low temperatures to avoid damage, so choose one with adjustable heat settings. If you don’t want to use an electric brush, there is a regular brush with ion technology, and for best results you just need to combine it with a hot hair dryer.

To determine the ideal brush shape, think about your styling goals. Round barrel brushes can create curls and increase hair volume, while flat paddle brushes are great for straight and smooth styles. Round brushes range in diameter from less than 1 inch to 4 inches or more, choose a smaller pick if you have fine hair or want tight curls, and a large brush if you have thick hair or want to loosen the waves. .. However, when it comes to paddle brushes, size doesn’t really matter.

All of these six ion hairbrushes have been enthusiastically reviewed by Amazon and truly support their effectiveness.

We only recommend products that we love and think you do. You may receive a portion of your sales from products purchased from this article created by your commerce team.

1. Very popular round hair dryer brush

This REVLON electric round brush and hair dryer combo has over 160,000 reviews on Amazon and has an overall 4.6 star rating that shows how useful and effective this product is. Tools dry and style hair, and ionic technology reduces curling and promotes a healthy glow. The round brush has a large barrel of 4.25 inches (diameter) that is ideal for thick hair and has nylon bristles to help lift it. Choose from three different thermal / velocity settings (cooling, low, high) when styling.

This hairbrush is electrically powered and must be plugged into a wall outlet to use it. Choose from a variety of color options, including black, mint, turquoise, and pink.

An enthusiastic Amazon review: “I feel like my life has changed forever! It’s great to be able to brush and dry my hair. Blow dry sessions sometimes take me seriously for over an hour or two. (Away from my arm) I feel like I’ve been playing Kundalini in the center of my arm for 8 hours) … My hair was beautifully blown off and styled within 20 minutes! Game Changer! Arm Saver! ”

2. Highly rated paddle brush

Thanks to the ion-rich mineral-containing hair, this paddle brush from Osencia should make your hair very smooth when used in combination with a blow dryer to activate negative ions. The brush’s 5 x 3.5 inch head features heat-resistant nylon bristles with a ball tip that gently massages the scalp with each stroke. The handle is ergonomically designed for comfort, and the rubber coating creates a solid grip. Another cool feature? This pick has a built-in pin tip for separating and styling hair.

An enthusiastic Amazon review: “I’m excited to find this brush because I have coarse hair and I don’t have the talent to fix it. I used it to smooth my hair when it dries and this It looks much better than before. My hair is also so thick that it takes forever to dry. This brush also helps speed up the process and saves a lot of time. I am very pleased with this purchase and would definitely recommend it to others. “

3. Large round brush with boar bristles

This round brush from FIXBODY boasts natural boar hair that not only helps add negative ions to the hair, but also has many benefits to the hair and scalp, such as giving it shine and preventing damage. A ceramic coated barrel that uses ionic technology is used to prevent curling and splattering, making the entire hair shine. The 3.3-inch barrel is on the larger side, making it a great option especially for people with thick hair or those who want to loosen or enlarge the waves, but brushes are also available in 2.5-inch or 3-inch barrels. The rubber handle of the brush has a good grip, so you can easily operate the strands.

Amazon’s enthusiastic review: “I have long, very thick hair. It usually takes 45 minutes to an hour to dry completely after taking a shower. When I first tried this brush, the drying time was It was shortened to just 20 minutes, and the hair was so smooth and easy to handle that I didn’t have to follow up with a flat iron! Great product !!! “

4. Electric paddle brush popular with fans who straighten hair

With over 9,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall 4.5-star rating, this electric paddle brush from MiroPure is popular for its ease of use and exceptional results. The straightening brush is electrically driven (just plug the power cord that rotates 360 degrees into a wall outlet) and boasts 16 temperature settings from 300 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Brushes with metal-ceramic heaters heat quickly and evenly to the desired temperature. Ion technology makes the strands smooth quickly.

The brush head is 2.5 inches wide and features dense bristles. For safety, the brush automatically turns off after 60 minutes and comes with heat-resistant gloves to protect you from accidental burns. The included carrying bag makes this pick easy to carry on the go.

Enthusiastic Amazon Review: “I can’t talk enough about this brush! The only downside is that I didn’t find it early! Usually from two and a half hours to straighten my hair It takes 3 hours, and this brush did the job for only 30 minutes. 30 minutes and a half. I almost cried. If possible, give this product a 10 star! “

5. Small round brush

If you want to style your hair with a round brush but want a smaller diameter, this Osencia pick is the perfect size with options for 0.75, 1, 1.3, 1.7, and 2 inch diameters and is very to launch. It is lightweight. Non-electric brushes feature ionic mineral-injected bristles to prevent curling and splattering. They can withstand the hyperpyrexia from your hair dryer (up to 428 degrees Fahrenheit!) And also offer a gentle massage as they slide your hair. The cushioned handle features an ergonomic design that makes it extremely comfortable to use. You can also use the built-in section pins to quickly split and split your hair.

For best results, we recommend using this pick with a hot blow dryer.

Amazon’s enthusiastic review: “This is the best round brush I’ve ever used. I have very fine hair and the other round brushes are very intertwined. The hair on this brush is It goes through my hair very smoothly, and OMG is very comfortable on my scalp. The hair is rich and the drying time is halved. The brush is lightweight and fits perfectly in the hand. Usually of the hair My arm gets tired when I try to fix the back. This is the first brush I used. No problem. Don’t hesitate to order this. Only the brush will be used again. “

6. Small electric round brush

This Conair hairbrush is packed with features you’ll want to add to your shopping cart. In just 30 seconds, the electric hairbrush heats up to the desired temperature and you can choose from five settings from 285 to 395 degrees Fahrenheit for immediate use. The round brush combines a very smooth tourmaline ceramic surface (and tourmaline is even better at reducing hair damage than just ceramics) with ionic technology, reducing static electricity and curling when treating hair, Brings a bright glow.

This pick must be plugged into a wall outlet to power it on and will automatically shut off after 60 minutes. This is a great safety feature.

Choose from 1 inch or 1.25 inch brush diameters based on hair thickness, length and desired style.

An enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love this curling brush. It completely eliminates curling. I live in a hot and humid climate and this is the only way I’ve found to fight curling. I heat it and slowly pass it through my hair. It doesn’t curl and disappears until the next wash. My hair looks very beautiful and healthy. There are also great curls. I bought this for curling. I didn’t, but I thought I’d give it a try. It’s thick and hard to curl for a long time, so I sprayed it first and curled it. It was beautiful! “

