How Digital Networks and Data Help Promote Board Diversity and Break the Myth of “Pipeline Problems”





Charlotte Guyman.

Last year, protests against racial inequality and the uneven impact of the coronavirus pandemic pushed headlines to a lack of top-level diversity in the business. More than ever, customers, employees and investors are beginning to blame companies that aren’t striving to introduce top team diversity.

Most recently, on December 1st, technology-intensive Nasdaq submitted a proposal to the Securities and Exchange Commission. This proposal requires companies to disclose the diversity of their boards and have at least two diverse directors. The proposal remains unresolved, but it was the latest notable sign of increasing pressure to diversify corporate boards, especially in the male-centric tech sector.

The pressure is not just a demand for fairness, as studies have repeatedly shown that diverse boards perform better than similar boards. As a result, more and more companies are beginning to look at the board diversity ecosystem that has been developed over the last decade or so. It’s an ecosystem built on technological innovation.

As companies begin to expand their search for board candidates, they face barriers that many find insurmountable. The so-called pipeline issue means that there are a large number of qualified and diverse board members, most of whom are already on the board.

Fortunately, the pipeline problem is clearly not true. The problem that is actually displayed and the easiest that technology can solve is a network problem.

Most board appointments depend on who knows the approach to finding candidates. Most of us know people who look like us most of the time, so it tends to limit the diversity of the board. As a result, the board of directors, primarily white men, may have a network of predominantly white men.

However, the absence of pipeline problems does not prevent myths from producing results. As shown in the graph below, the proportion of women on the board has improved steadily (albeit slowly), but over the last decade, there has been an increase in the board of directors over the same period. It’s much smaller.

Five years ago, the board’s gender diversity statistics were much worse. The progressive and positive mindset of the Pacific Northwest region has fallen far behind the diversity of board boards in other regions. With these rigorous statistics, I myself, Deanna Oppenheimer, Phyllis Campbell, and several other PNW business leaders can mobilize networks and improve the diversity of the board of directors of companies in the northwest and perhaps nationwide. I came to decide.

With the data and our collective discussion, Deanna, with the help of our collective network, created BoardReady.io, a non-profit organization that seeks to catapult the diversity of its board of directors. It turns out that the most important innovations for board diversity are probably the least sexy. Digital networks and data tracking.

Digital networks help make referrals that would never happen otherwise. They significantly expand the pool of potential candidates and help companies show the number of qualified and diverse board candidates available.

BoardReady prioritizes data tracking and analysis. Looking at how the diversity of the board is compared to the diversity of competitors and national trends, we see that companies are willing to diversify their board. In a broader sense, tracking trends in these countries means that all board diversity organizations focus on board diversification efforts and track progress towards achieving board diversity. Helps to.

Digital network

Digital networks help businesses branch out of the standard network and discover a variety of new candidates. Their size shows how deep the diverse professional talent pool really is and is essential to breaking the myth of pipeline issues. Nominating committees are often surprised by the diverse number of candidates for the BoardReadys digital network who are eligible to serve on their board of directors.

This all means that we are experiencing an unprecedented opportunity to ride the diversity and move the hands.

Due to its size, digital networks also offer the opportunity to be highly selective. Leveraging digital networks, rather than expecting proper personal connections, defines the experience that the Nominating Committee currently lacks in the board, and all candidates it meets meet its needs. It means that we can guarantee that. So many companies have a network of 700,000 business leaders and executives and are doing this right now, hard or not. The Athena Alliance also provides executive coaching to its network of female business leaders. Or Nurole is particularly focused on connecting boards to board candidates.

Promoting board diversity is a huge challenge, and the list of organizations that support board diversification through digital networks is constantly growing. This is very important. No organization can solve this problem on its own. There is no single public policy, private initiative, or non-profit organization that can move the needle to diversity alone. Therefore, we are proud to partner with the above organizations and many others. Because these alliances are a multiplier of power. These are essential to bring meaningful, large-scale progress to the highest level of business.

Data tracking

Other applications of technology do more than just establish connections. Our ability to store and process data has evolved at a dizzying pace over the last few decades. As a result, board diversity advocates have more information to make our point than ever before. Data tracking is about adding diversity to what Fitbit is about your health goals. It reveals our starting point, which helps us make concrete plans to improve board diversity for both individual companies and the entire world of companies.

For example, BoardReady has developed an automated analysis that assesses the diversity of a company’s board of directors based on specific factors such as gender, race / ethnicity, tenure, and age. Use these factors to determine your board’s Board Ready Index (BRI) score between 1 and 100. This can be compared to the peer company’s BRI score. This also allows you to show your company how adding a variety of directors will improve their scores.

The insights provided by such data tracking are particularly useful in the light of regulations such as California’s recent Board Diversity Act. Many companies are forced to diversify their boards quickly, some of which don’t even know where to start. Our analysis relies entirely on technology, from the algorithm that calculates the score to the database it obtains and its comparative power.

Coronavirus is making business more digital

Companies are more open to finding candidates through digital networks, especially when many businesses are doing online, especially in the COVID era. As a result, many companies are discovering for the first time how deep the exceptional and diverse pool of board candidates really is. In addition, directors, whether customers, investors, or even some government regulators, deal with inequality, achieve governance best practices, or pursue stronger economic interests. There is increasing pressure on diversification as it begins to demand diversity in the society.

This all means that you are experiencing an unprecedented opportunity to ride the diversity and move the hands. We look forward to further leveraging technology to advance board diversity in the next few years in ways we still cannot predict. Technological advances over the last few decades have ensured that we are prepared for this moment and that the next generation of corporate leaders will be more diverse than ever.

Contact Jeni Elam ([email protected]) to learn more about our partnership with BoardReady and the diversity of our board of directors.

