Master Chief Collection Release of New Platform That Looks Like Teased





New bullying from 343 Industries indicates that Halo: The Master Chief Collection may soon appear on new platforms. The details of this bullying aren’t clear at this time, but we need to see what the studio is showing in the coming weeks.

In a new blog on Halo’s official website, 343 Industries announced a new flight (also known as beta) of Halo: The Master Chief Collection at the end of February or early March. Although not given the full details of what this flight offers, 343 said that this next phase will probably give players a “new place and way to play”. The wording is pretty strange, but it looks like the beloved remastered collection of the Halo series could come to another platform.

However, before getting excited about the possibility of Halo: The Master Chief Collection landing on devices like the Nintendo Switch, there’s a better explanation of what’s being teased here. To get started, many fans have been asking for a custom game browser for quite some time. This addition gives people the freedom to participate in custom multiplayer games. This is great.

Conversely, Halo: The Master Chief Collection could be on the front of a brand new PC store. At this time, games can be downloaded from Steam and the Microsoft Store, but the Epic Games Store is not specifically included in this lineup. So it’s no surprise that Halo: MCC may appear in EGS in the near future.

Regardless of what is being teased here, 343 states that he will share the details of this next flight with the actual start date in mind. In addition, it was emphasized that “things may change” within the next few weeks. This means that this new way to play the collection may not actually appear on your next flight.

If you would like to take part in this flight, you can also enroll in the Halo Insider program and take part in the action. The flight itself must also be accessible at work on all Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, and PC platforms.

So what do you think of this new teaser from Halo: The Master Chief Collection? Don’t forget to share your thoughts in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12.

[H/T Windows Central]

