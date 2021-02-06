Better Buy: Apple vs Alphabet





Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) have each revolutionized their path to the top of the technology industry. This success has brought great benefits to their long-term investors. Both companies need to continue to grow, but deciding which of these tech stocks will make the best investment comes down to one intangible factor: how well Apple and Google take advantage of their innovations. Can you do it.

Things that gather at each company

Apple abandoned the “think different” slogan many years ago, but the idea has long defined the company and its innovations, leading to successful products such as the iPhone. Today, its smartphones and other products appear to be poised to drive further growth.

Still, Alphabet’s own innovative abilities cannot be denied. The search and video sharing advantages have created a profitable Internet advertising industry that drives most of the company’s bottom line today.

Although they have pursued different paths, the two companies are competing in several areas, especially mobile device operating systems. Apple’s iOS and Alphabet’s Android dominate this part of the industry. According to Statcounter, Android dominates about 72% of the market, while iOS accounts for just over 27%.

Innovation leadership

Despite Android and other ventures, Alphabet is still heavily dependent on advertising. The company is currently facing intensifying advertising competition with Facebook and Amazon. According to eMarketer, it maintains about 29% of the US digital advertising market, down from 32% last year. That’s a good reason Alphabet has innovated and diverged from Google, but related operations, including search engines and YouTube, still account for over 99% of the company’s revenue. In addition, Google Cloud revenue is the only Google business that is split apart from Google’s advertising-related parts, and investors have little idea that a particular segment is driving revenue growth.

In addition, the potential value that is not reflected in Alphabet’s finances should be relevant to investors. The Financial Times estimates the value of Waymo, Alphabet’s self-driving car unit, at $ 30 billion. That’s just under 13% of Alphabet’s $ 201.4 billion book value. The quote does not cover Sidewalk Labs, Verily Life Sciences, Calico, Fiber, or many other businesses of Alphabet.

However, according to the company, all businesses except Google generate less than 1% of the company’s revenue. Indeed, the company can include revenue from some of the aforementioned divisions under Google’s umbrella. However, even under the best scenarios, the average investor does not know if or how much these companies are contributing to earnings and earnings.

Apple has also revolutionized in recent years, especially with the 5G iPhone, Apple Silicon processor, its thriving subscription-based service business, and the health monitoring capabilities of the Apple Watch. However, Apple has shown a clearer way to monetize innovation than Alphabet, splitting revenue from each of the different businesses and product lines it pursues. As a result, we can see that all product categories such as iPhone, iPad, services and wearables are currently growing at double-digit rates.

Settlement

By giving investors more insight into the value that different businesses create, it may explain why Applefar outperforms Alphabet by market capitalization. Its $ 2.3 trillion valuation is about 65% higher than Alphabet’s $ 1.4 trillion.

Indeed, Alphabet has recently recorded faster growth. This is primarily due to Google Cloud’s 46% revenue growth over the last 12 months. Alphabet’s net revenue exceeded $ 182.5 billion, an increase of approximately 13% over the last 12 months. That’s a lot bigger than Alphabet overall, compared to Apple’s $ 294.1 billion in revenue, but only a 10% increase over the same period. Alphabet also recorded a net profit growth of 17% against Apple’s 11%.

Nonetheless, Alphabet reported an increase in revenue primarily by reducing sales and marketing costs and slowing growth in R & D costs. In contrast, Apple’s operating expenses generally increase with increasing revenue, with R & D increasing by more than 16%. Alphabet can be expected to reduce these costs forever and stay competitive. So this is probably not as good as it looks for Alphabet.

In addition, the size of each company’s cash storage shows Apple’s better long-term performance. Apple recently used the bond market and was able to get through without borrowing. Apple holds approximately $ 196 billion in cash and equivalents. Alphabet’s cash and equivalent of about $ 137 billion is in a stable position as well, but still lags behind Apple in this area.

Investors have come to appreciate this advantage. Apple sells at 37 times the price-earnings ratio of Alphabet, compared to about 35. Nevertheless, Alphabet has historically been an expensive stock. Just two years ago, Apple’s price-earnings ratio was around 13, while Alphabet’s price-earnings ratio was in the 25 range.

Not only is the demand for high-tech products growing in the pandemic, but Apple’s new technologies such as the 5G iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple Silicon Chips may have helped boost demand for Apple’s inventory. With these multiple expansions, Apple has nearly doubled the return on Alphabet shares in the last 12 months.

Reasons to choose Apple

Both companies have enough cash to drive innovation and control their destiny. However, Alphabet has invested heavily in new technologies, but has not fully monetized its inventions, or at least refused to communicate these results to investors.

Conversely, Apple leverages the iPhone, Apple Watch, and other inventions, and reports such results more clearly. This transparency makes it easier for Apple to choose. I believe investors should continue to bite Apple until Alphabet understands how to unleash and uncover its potential value.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

