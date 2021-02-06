Microsoft will automatically uninstall Edge Legacy on your Windows PC





Microsoft Edge replaced Internet Explorer as the default Windows web browser in 2015. Six years later, Microsoft is pretty much forcing that version of Edge to replace it with a new model.

Microsoft announced on a technical blog on Friday that Edge Legacy, an older version of the browser pre-installed on Windows 10 PCs, will be automatically removed from those computers with a software update on April 13. Those who are still using Edge Legacy on Windows 10 We strongly recommend switching to a newer version of Edge based on Google’s open source Chromium software released a year ago.

If you do not switch manually before April 13th, your PC will switch automatically. If you are using Edge Legacy for your taskbar or desktop, it will be replaced by the new version of Edge. If you don’t install the April 13th software update, you can theoretically continue to use Edge Legacy, but the Chromium version of Edge is a new feature, and most importantly, a security update in the future. Is the only version that keeps getting.

Microsoft promises that the new Edge will be fast and reliable in its value. We let you make that decision. Not to mention this, if you’re using a third-party browser such as Chrome or Firefox, this change won’t affect your daily life in any way. It will never happen. We promise.

The news of the removal is not entirely surprising. In August 2020, Microsoft confirmed that Edge Legacy Browsers will no longer be supported after March 9, 2021. The latest developments have taken dramatic steps to automatically remove the browser, enhancing future changes.

Internet Explorer will stick, but it also has some changes planned. Microsoft began ending support for browsers in November 2020. This will end on August 17, 2021, when Microsoft 365 will end support for the current browser.

However, this does not mean that Explorer will forget according to Edge Legacy. In its 2020 announcement, Microsoft wrote that browsers “will never go away.” the reason? “Customers are making business-critical investments in legacy IE11 apps and we respect that those apps continue to work.”

However, you should not use Internet Explorer unless you have a specific reason to do so.

