Police are waiting for Google to help track the creator of the toolkit





On Saturday, Delhi police sought help in identifying the creator / creator of the toolkit or document allegedly detailing an online and offline protest action plan related to the ongoing peasant upset. He said he was waiting for an answer.

Specific progress in investigating the toolkit case is relevant to the investigation, as it only occurs if Google helps the investigation team provide the IP addresses and details of the two email accounts for which the toolkit was created. A senior police officer said.

We want Google to share the information we need. Currently, executives say they are collecting details for the social media account that posted the toolkit or screenshots of its content.

On Friday, the City Police Cyber ​​Prevention and Recognition Detection (CyPAD) unit sent a letter to Google asking for details on the people who created, edited, and distributed the toolkit. Separately, police are trying to get the Instagram account details listed in the original toolkit where the live session was screened.

Apart from the Toolkit case, police registered another 44 cases related to the January 26 violence and the January 29 case. In this case, a group of people claiming to be locals entered a protest site on the Singh border and clashed with farmers and police.

On Saturday police updated the list of arrested people on their website. The new list has 125 names, three more than the previous list. The names of the three people arrested by the Brali Police Station on February 3 are also included in the updated list. Their identification was based on video footage analysis.

Two people have been arrested so far in connection with vandalism and violence at Red Fort, but investigators are eight major, including actor Deep Sidu and one Jugradisin allegedly involved in the violence. He said he was attacking the suspect. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Police have identified Jugrage as a person allegedly raising a religious flag on the walls of the fort.

The other six suspects have been identified as Pig Singh, Ikubal Singh, Grujanto Singh, Grujot Singh, Jagville Singh, and Suhudev Singh. Police have already announced R6 rack rewards for Deep, Jugraj, Gurjant, and Gurjot, and have provided R50,000 for each of the other four for information that could lead to arrest.

Another police officer who did not want to be nominated said Ikubal was identified as the person who performed Facebook live from Red Fort during the violence.

Authorities have identified more than 100 suspects and said they have been notified to participate in the investigation.

