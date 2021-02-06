What does the Biden administration mean for Google antitrust proceedings?





In October 2020, the Justice Department filed an antitrust proceeding against Google. At that time, this was foretold as a potentially historic event. The government has been the most aggressive move since Microsoft’s proceedings in 2001, and was seen as potentially leading to the company’s bankruptcy, similar to the AT & T proceedings in the mid-1980s. Such proceedings were expected as Trump was in progress and hostility towards Big Tech increased. Although filed for narrow reasons, the proceedings only alleged antitrust violations related to the search engine, and the proceedings were closely similar to the legal proceedings of the successful Microsoft proceedings. Like Microsoft, Google has been accused of forcing search engines to device defaults and associating search engines with Android and Chrome. This simplified focus increased the chances of success and demonstrated the seriousness of the administration.

Now, the change of power has forced us to speculate on the potential impact of the Biden administration on this incident. Unfortunately, the issue of antitrust law was not the focus of the campaign, so commentators decided to read the tea leaves with limited information. Biden has three options. He can proactively file proceedings and, in some cases, add additional claims. He can quietly try to resolve or dismiss the proceedings. Alternatively, you can remain neutral so that the Department of Justice career personnel can continue with little or no external influence. Proponents of each of these three paths can find some support depending on which of the three Bidens they focus on.

Biden on the campaign trail

Biden had never addressed the issue directly, but some of the people involved in his campaign insisted on a regime that actively pursued antitrust issues. Campaign spokesman Matt Hill said tech companies abused power, misleading Americans, hurting democracy, and avoiding all forms of liability, the strongest statement on the issue. Was announced. Similarly, Biden’s Vice Presidential Chief Economist, Ben Harris, said Biden was deeply concerned about antitrust issues in the tech industry and worked with Congress, the state and advocates of antitrust law on these issues. He said he promised to do. But these statements may have been nothing more than wise politics. Currently, there is strong bipartisan support for antitrust enforcement against Big Tech. A recent Data for Progress poll showed that about two-thirds of both Democratic and Republican voters favored the dissolution of the largest tech company. In the proceedings, Trump took a strong position on the issue and forced Biden to do the same.

Biden as a member of the Obama administration

The underlying message of the Biden campaign was that his presidency was a continuation of the Obama era. Unfortunately, the Obama administration is notorious for both its surprisingly slow antitrust enforcement and its close relationship with Big Tech. During President Obama’s term, the DOJ and FTC did not raise major monopoly cases and investigated only about 3 percent of all merged transactions. They also did not object to the single merger of one of the largest tech companies. This close relationship was especially noticeable with Google. In 2016, Intercept produced a detailed article showing what is called the vertical integration of government and Google during President Obama’s time. They tracked nearly 250 people back and forth between government and tech businesses.

Google developed relationships throughout both periods, but actually strengthened its efforts at the beginning of Obama’s second period. At that time, the Federal Trade Commission released a report of its abominable staff who recommended that the company file antitrust charges since the leak. The report said Google caused real harm to consumer and online search and advertising market innovation. Of course, the FTC did nothing. This is because Obama’s appointed man, who heads the authorities, unanimously voted to ignore the findings and not file a complaint.

Biden seems to continue this cozy relationship. He has raised over $ 25 million from tech companies for the campaign. As for Google, former CEO Eric Schmidt, who was instrumental in developing a vertical integration with the Obama White House, has been as enthusiastic as the new administration. He hosted Biden’s fundraising campaign and personally donated over $ 6 million to the campaign. As a result, Schmidt is rumored to have been chosen by Bydens to lead a new technical task force in his administration.

Biden since the election

Biden has announced Merrick Garland as a candidate for the US Attorney General. This choice suggested that Biden might be able to follow the middle path and continue with the proceedings filed, but in general, the focus of his administration added something stronger. We do not do so or enforce antitrust laws. Garland was chosen by Obama to fill the vacancy of Judge Scalias of the Supreme Court. He was a strategic choice because he was considered a more attractive, politically moderate and business-backed lawyer for Republicans in the US Senate. His particular background in antitrust law, though limited, reflects this overall reputation as a measured lawyer, generally business-friendly, but without strong political or ideological tendencies. And it seems.

In contrast to his AG choice, Bidens’ actions in choosing the head of the DOJ’s antitrust department are more complex. Immediately after the election, Google led a group of high-tech companies pushing Karen Dan to become Deputy Prosecutor-General of the Antimonopoly Act. Dan, a former Associate White House adviser to Obama, has a broad history of representing the largest tech companies in antitrust proceedings. This would have clearly shown that the Obama era would continue. Encouragingly, the transition team did not hesitate to reject Dan.

However, this encouragement did not last long, as Renata Hesse, who made the most of his donations to the Biden campaign, is now the leading candidate for the AG assistant position. She worked for the Department of Justice under both Bush (2002-2006) and Obama (2012-2016), and during her time in government at Google’s leading law firms Wilson, Soncini, Goodrich & Rosati. I spent 5 years. Most recently, she belongs to the Sullivan & Cromwell Antitrust Group. There, she has extensive experience representing antitrust defendants, including representing Amazon in the acquisition of Whole Foods. But perhaps most worrisome was her remarks at the Federal Trade Commission’s field hearings. In general, the reason people use Google Search is because they prefer Google Search. Then ask if someone has done something great and will punish you. job? Hesse is seen by many as an even bigger tech-friendly option.

If Biden rejects Dan and eventually appoints Hessen, much of the antitrust community will reflect on Biden.

