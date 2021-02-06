Shadow of War’s Nemesis System is now officially owned by WB Games





The Nemesis system was specifically featured in Monolith Productions’ Middle-earth: Shadow of War, and was recently officially patented by publisher WB Games in Shadow of War. Obtaining this patent means that WB Games is currently the official keeper of the system and no other company can consider implementing it in their own games without obtaining a license from WB itself.

Since the release of Shadow of Mordor in 2014, WB Games seems to be considering obtaining this patent for the Nemesis System. The publisher first started submitting the appropriate documentation to do this in 2015, but it was shot down in multiple instances because the application was so similar to other patents. However, after years of improvements, the US Patent and Trademark Office will accept the application on February 3, 2021. On February 23, the patent will come into effect and will not expire until 2035.

In most cases, a particular area of ​​the patented Nemesis system depends on how the NPC interacts with the player. A WB game where a procedurally generated character interacts with a player character in the game world to remember previous actions taken by the player, change their appearance, or change their placement in the enemy hierarchy. Requires a corner. About this type of feature. The battle of conquest from the Shadow of War (which can charge certain enemy bases within the Nemesis system) is also covered by this patent.

Overall, it’s a bit disappointing to see that only ourselves will be able to use this system in the future, unless WB Games approves the use of this feature elsewhere. The Nemesis system is a system with a lot of potential, and it was interesting in the future that other developers were free to iterate in new and unique ways.

That said, the Nemesis system itself is seven years old and hasn’t been featured prominently in many games other than the Shadow of Mordor series. So perhaps this isn’t as much of an initial loss for the video gaming industry as a whole.

Anyway, what do you think about this whole situation? Are you happy that WB Games is now the only licensee of this system? Let us know what you think in the comments or on Twitter @ MooreMan12!

[Via IGN]

