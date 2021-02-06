Pokemon Sword and Shield presents free evolution items for a limited time





This week, the Pokemon Company celebrates the Korean Crown Tournament Final Event with free items for all Pokemon Sword and Shield players. The item that players can get for free is an evolutionary resource called Galaricalise. To get it, just enter the code in the Mystery Gifts section of the game. However, this opportunity lasts less than a day, so you must get a Gala Rica Lease before the offer ends.

The code used to redeem items from the Mystery Gifts menu was shared online after being published in the finals of the Pokemon tournament. Fortunately, for all sword and shield players, the codes and items are not region-locked, so offers are available regardless of where you are playing. As highlighted in the Twitter account Nintendeal, the code is “CR0WNF1NALS” and can be entered into the Mystery Gifts feature from now until February 7th, 6:59 am PST.

Pokemon Sword and Shield Gala Rica Lease Free Mystery Gift

-X Menu Mystery Gifts-Get Mystery Gifts-Code / Password-Enter Code CR0WNF1NALS

Expired at 6:59 am PT on February 7, 2021 pic.twitter.com/6zagpxNhwD

— Nintendeal (@Nintendeal) February 6, 2021

Players of Pokemon Swords and Shields may already be familiar with what Galaricalise can do if they get an expansion pack of Crown Tundra released for the game. By using this item in Galarian Slowpoke, you can evolve your Pokemon into a Galarian Slowking. This item is usually available on the Crown Tundra DLC, but you will need to collect the Galarika twigs and exchange them for designated NPCs to complete the transaction.

If you thought of doing it, but couldn’t get around it, the code above would give you a quick shortcut to get Galarian Slocking. For players who haven’t purchased DLC themselves, this is also an easy way to get items without having to own the Crown Tundra extension. To take advantage of it, you need to get Galarian Slow Pork somehow, but you have to deal with it in at least one step.

However, do not confuse this item with the item needed to evolve Galarian Slowpoke into Galarian Slowbro. To do this, you need a Galarika cuff created by collecting the same Galarika twigs and passing them to another NPC.







