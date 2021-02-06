Google Pixel 6-Release Date, Expected Price, Rumors





There’s no doubt that Google isn’t the best way to keep things secret when it comes to their flagship phones. If you remember the Google Pixel 5, countless rumors and speculations surfaced, most of them true. Correlatedly, it wasn’t that long. Google Pixel 5 was announced in September 2020 and launched in October of the same year. Now let’s find out the release date of Google Pixel 6.

However, this is just the beginning of 2021 and the Google Pixel 6 leak is already a surplus. Google is so bad at keeping this secret that we often doubt our ability to keep us safe. Still, we all know somewhere that it could be just a marketing tactic.

So what does Google Pixel 6 offer? Is it worth the wait? Let’s check!

Future gadgets:

Google Pixel 6: Release Date and Rumors

A new frontier is open for smartphones. There are multiple camera settings. There is a great array of wireless charging and true wireless support. Many foldable smartphones have arrived. Overall, 2020 was a great year for gadgets. Now it’s time for businesses to expand it. So what can you expect?

What are your expectations for the new Google Pixel 6?

New Snapdragon processor:

Qualcomm has released a new Snapdragon 888 for smartphones. Google Pixel 5 has a Snapdragon 765G processor. You may see Snapdragon 875 or 888 on your new phone. There is no doubt about it, as Google has always been committed to providing us with the best processor possible.

Display and response:

The touch response competition is already in the 120Hz refresh rate of high-end mobile phones. OnePlus is a pioneer and is followed by others. Google Pixel 5 already offers a 90Hz refresh rate. Therefore, by the second half of this year, the Pixel 6 will be strong at least at 120Hz and could become the norm by then.

You can expect the same Full HD + support for displays with OLEDs in their designs. There is no doubt about this, and there is no change there.

Memory and storage:

When it comes to RAM, you can expect to maintain an 8 GB stance or even move up to 12 GB if Google decides to offer an improved variation. As far as storage is concerned, you may see something from 128GB to 256GB. There is no improvement there either. If you get a powerful process, it can drop to 6 GB, which is rare for Google.

Camera integration:

Needless to say, Google hasn’t succumbed to the triple and quad camera trends like most companies do. You can get a dual camera, which is a big selling point for many, while others are turned off. Still, the Google Pixel 6 may come with a triple camera to meet the latest demands.

There may also be a built-in display camera for the front selfie camera. It’s an ambitious addition and worth the thought. That said, you may also see ultra-wide additions to the rear camera. It may also come to the front camera.

Battery life and charging:

There is no doubt that you will get at least the same 4,000mAH battery. However, with at least many competitors reaching 4,500 mah, a significant increase is expected. Therefore, you can see that you are using a processor that consumes a lot of power. Then it probably moves to a higher battery.

Wireless charging will be the standard for Google Pixel 6

Body and design:

There are two routes that the company can take in body and design. You can expect potential changes in foldable phones or the same 6.2-inch display and body. It will keep the phone under considerable luxury and budget.

I’ve already seen the combination of aluminum and bioresin with Google Pixel 5. The company has the potential to expand it significantly and bring something new.

Possible release dates – Pixel 6 price range and expectations

Looking at Google’s track record, we have consistently released mobile phones. Most often seen around early October (15th is the latest). However, the Google Pixel 5 was September 30th, which was a bit strange, but technically October.

Therefore, the Pixel 6 is expected to be available around October 2021.

FAQ:

Where can I buy a Google Pixel Phone?

Google Pixel smartphones can be purchased from Amazon or the Google Store.

Why is it the price of Google Pixel 6?

Well, if you know that Google has run out of all Pixel 5s and brought you a high-end option for $ 999, you might find something similar. You may also get something similar to the Pixel 4A / 5g option on the Pixel 6. Google may bring a slightly budget-friendly alternative to mobile phones with the $ 700 mark.

Is Google Pixel 4 Still Worth It?

Yes. The Google Pixel 4 is still comparable to or better than many midrange smartphones. Even the Pixel 3 is still a valuable addition. There is no mistake in either of these.

Conclusion:

Many future brands are entering the competition for next-generation phones. However, the Google Pixel 6 approach can be expected to be very stable. Despite all the leaks, it seems that Google has little to worry about competition. It still gives you best-in-class choices that will remain proof of the future for years. In any case, everything still depends on speculation about the future flagship and its features.

